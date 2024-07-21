Royalton Barracks // Possession/Control of Regulated Drug

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE













CASE#: 24B2001950

TROOPER: Arrato

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2024 at approximately 9:43am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel

VIOLATION: Possession/Control of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Tiffany Tessier

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 4, 2024, at approximately 0943 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted an investigatory traffic stop to effect an arrest for drug-related charges. During this interaction, indicators of drug activity were observed. Troopers received consent to search the vehicle and a subsequent search was executed, containers were seized, and a search warrant was later obtained.

The search warrant was later executed and Tessier was found to be in possession of cocaine, following field testing. Tessier was later cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Possession/Control of Regulated Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.







