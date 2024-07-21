Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Possession/Control of Regulated Drug

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE




CASE#: 24B2001950

 

TROOPER: Arrato

 

STATION: Royalton

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2024 at approximately 9:43am

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel

 

VIOLATION: Possession/Control of Regulated Drugs

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Tiffany Tessier

 

AGE: 42

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 4, 2024, at approximately 0943 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted an investigatory traffic stop to effect an arrest for drug-related charges. During this interaction, indicators of drug activity were observed. Troopers received consent to search the vehicle and a subsequent search was executed, containers were seized, and a search warrant was later obtained. 

 

The search warrant was later executed and Tessier was found to be in possession of cocaine, following field testing. Tessier was later cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Possession/Control of Regulated Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2024 at 0800 hours

 

COURT: Windsor County Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED: No

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



