SustainAble Exchange and EnAble ALL Begin Collaboration with EMA
SustainAble Exchange and EnAble ALL Gaming Platform to Begin Collaboration with the Environmental Media Association in Support of Climate EducationLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, U.S., July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange is proud to announce a collaboration agreement with the Environmental Media Association (EMA) in which a new form of corporate and consumer engagement is available to support EMA’s mission of climate education. SustainAble Exchange announced an official launch earlier this year on Earth Day with the plan to serve members focused on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
SustainAble Exchange brings corporations, foundations, nonprofits and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. “As a member of the SustainAble Exchange platform, EMA and its community may receive incremental donations and support through SustainAble Exchange members and its EnAble ALL Web2 and Web3 games of action. We hope to support EMA’s 35 year old organization that uses the power of entertainment and storytelling to shine a light on the issues that affect our planet and inhabitants across several UN SDGs,” according to Jon C. Ohrn, CEO, and Jeff Hallstead, COO, as co-founders of Sustain Exchange, LLC.
Sustain Exchange's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism. At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of UN SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
“We’re so thrilled to be part of this unique new concept to inspire and educate the public about the urgency of climate issues. Working with SustainAble Exchange will open the conversation to a new audience to shift behaviors and align with the solutions available in the sustainability space,” Debbie Levin, CEO, EMA.
About EMA
Founded in 1989, the Environmental Media Association (EMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a diverse subsection of entertainment industry tastemakers, entrepreneurs in finance and technology, and green icons dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress. EMA is a movement powered by celebrity role modeling, campaign work, social media messaging, year-round programs, and large-scale annual events, EMA Awards & EMA IMPACT Summit. EMA is able to reach billions each year with messaging focused on solutions.
