Saudi Arabia Shifts from Participation to Hosting: Sustained Global Scientific Engagement Since 2011
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia transitions from the ranks of participants to hosts and organizers of international scientific competitions. Riyadh, the capital city, is set to host the 2024 International Chemistry Olympiad from July 21st for ten days.
The Olympiad will involve more than 340 students, 200 volunteers, and 400 university professors and chemistry teachers from 90 countries. This makes it an opportunity for scientific exchange, partnerships, and a chance to discover Saudi Arabia through its capital, Riyadh, and witness its scientific, economic, and cultural renaissance, which has qualified it to become a leading destination in various fields.
Although this is the first time the Kingdom is hosting the International Chemistry Olympiad, the organization of this event aligns with the distinguished presence of Saudi students on international podiums across all scientific fields and disciplines. It also reinforces the Kingdom's regional standing and affirms its position as a global leader in many domains.
The Kingdom participated as an observer in the 2004 and 2005 editions, and with students in 2006 and 2007. It returned to participate as an observer in 2008, 2009, and 2010 and has been participating with students from 2011 until now.
The International Chemistry Olympiad is the largest annual competition in chemistry for high school students. The first edition was held in Prague, the capital of Czechoslovakia, in 1968. Since then, it has been held annually for ten days, with a different country hosting each year.
Learn more at: https://www.icho2024.sa/en/Pages/default.aspx
Majed Al-kenani, Media Manager
Mawhiba
mkenani@mawhiba.org.sa