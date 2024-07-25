Rebecca Van Diest Enhances Local Business Marketing with Clickers 2 Clients in Sherman County
Digital Marketing Expert Offers Comprehensive Solutions to Help Small Businesses in The Dalles and Beyond Grow and ThriveTHE DALLES, OREGON, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Van Diest, a dedicated digital marketing expert, has brought her business, Clickers 2 Clients, to Sherman County. With a mission to enhance the marketing efforts of small businesses in the area, Rebecca is hosting a series of marketing events designed to equip local entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age.
Rebecca moved from Portland, Oregon to Sherman County in 2023, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a passion for helping small businesses shine. Her company, Clickers 2 Clients, is a digital marketing agency that provides a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners.
“We turn clickers into clients,” Rebecca says. “Our goal is to ensure that no local business gets lost in the many pages of Google search results. We help your business grow by offering personalized marketing solutions that make it easier for potential customers to find and use local businesses.”
Clickers 2 Clients offers a wide range of marketing services including website design, search engine optimization (SEO), video editing, copywriting, social media management, and email marketing. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and staying up-to-date with the latest website technology and SEO tools.
Rebecca’s move to Sherman County reflects her commitment to supporting local economies. She aims to make a significant impact by hosting marketing events that teach small business owners how to leverage social media, websites, and software to save time and improve their marketing efforts. These events are designed to help local businesses navigate the complexities of digital marketing and achieve their goals.
“Our company’s mission is to help any business show up when their ideal client is looking for them with a custom plan and some marketing optimization,” Rebecca explains. “We understand that there are growing pains and that businesses might need a little extra help along the way to dominating their local market.”
Clickers 2 Clients stands out by providing reliable support and delivering high-quality work. Rebecca’s team manages comprehensive marketing strategies to eliminate marketing procrastination and ensure that tasks are completed correctly and on time. She understands that business owners need to be doing what they do best, not trying to juggle marketing in addition to serving their clients. She provides detailed reports so clients understand what is happening and how they are making progress to increase monthly revenue.
Rebecca started her journey in digital marketing in 2019, combining her love for research, design, and helping small businesses succeed. She continuously takes online courses to stay current with the ever-evolving digital landscape, ensuring that Clickers 2 Clients remains at the forefront of the industry.
By bringing her expertise to Sherman County, Rebecca Van Diest is not only helping local businesses grow but also fostering a community where small business owners can thrive. For more information about Clickers 2 Clients and their services, visit clickers2clients.com.
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here