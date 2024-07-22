DIVERSIS CAPITAL INVESTS IN DECISION LENS TO ACCELERATE THE TRANSFORMATION OF GOVERNMENT PLANNING

The investment will accelerate the development of the software platform government leaders rely on to transform how their agencies prioritize, plan, and fund.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce an investment by Diversis Capital, a software and technology focused private equity fund which has raised over $1 billion in institutional capital across its fund vehicles. Decision Lens has been developing award-winning software which government leaders rely on to make better, faster resource allocation and funding decisions.

“Since our founding, our mission has been to revolutionize the decision making required for great achievement. Our success has been predicated on the notion that government agencies need better tools to prioritize their investments, plan for future years, and align spending with strategic imperatives,” said John Saaty CEO and Co-Founder of Decision Lens. “We believe the public sector is at an inflection point in its modernization efforts and this investment allows Decision Lens to accelerate product development and expansion for growth to meet this need. Diversis distinguished themselves from the start by demonstrating a deep understanding of the importance of our mission, a focus on investing in their partners, and the operational excellence that they have demonstrated across their portfolio. Decision Lens has never been so well positioned to drive the transformation of government planning.”

“From the first time we heard about Decision Lens, we were impressed by the uniqueness of their offering and the mission of the company. Our interest in Decision Lens grew as we learned more about the agencies relying on Decision Lens as mission critical for planning and budgeting, the product roadmap, and the strong fundamentals of the business,” said Kevin Ma co-founder and Managing Partner at Diversis. “We are thrilled to partner with Decision Lens to further its vision of modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We know its software will be a critical driver of the government meeting its goals to be more data driven.”

Decision Lens has won numerous accolades including Army, Navy, and Air Force Technology awards from Global Data, a Top DC-area Workplace from the Washington Post the last two consecutive years and was recognized as the Distinguished Corporate Member of the Year by The American Society of Military Comptrollers in mid-2023.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Diversis Capital, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Decision Lens.