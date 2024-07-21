7th Edition of the International Business Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Edition of the International Business Conference centered around the theme of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Building a Brighter Future, transpired on the 20th of July, 2024 at 7 pm Philippine time via the Zoom platform. The event was skillfully orchestrated by Raymond Banzuela Business Consultancy Services and Great Idea Events Management, in partnership with Firepower Talent Partner, Inc. in Orlando Florida USA, Yes You Can International in the United Kingdom, and BPMI Leadership and Life Coaching Institute in Texas USA. Esteemed Educator and Business Professional, Dr. Leoncio Calderon II, hailing from the Philippines and Indiana USA, along with Madam Jeannie Rapstad, undertook the roles of Program Chair and Host for this significant occasion. The conference was officially convened by Madam Jeannie Rapstad and Dr. Noli Calderon.
In his opening and welcome remarks, Mr. Raymond Hosingco Banzuela, the Founder and Organizer at Great Idea Events Management, underscored the profound influence that sustainable business practices and Corporate Responsibility can exert on shaping a superior future for organizations and society as a whole.
Coach MJ Tolan, the founder of Firepower Talent Partners, Inc. in Orlando, Florida, shared his inspirational journey regarding his humanitarian initiatives, notably the establishment of the "Time for Sharing" organization in Manila, Philippines, aimed at raising awareness and facilitating charity work, particularly for children suffering from cancer.
In her motivational message, Prof. Dr. Queen Elizabeth Lucas, Director of Yes You Can International, encourages all of the participants and guests to keep evolving and expanding their perspectives. We need to change our perspective if we are discussing sustainable growth. We must go from having a fixed perspective to one that is growth-oriented. The only thing that will allow us to continue developing is our mindset.
Among the array of International Speakers who graced the conference stage were notable figures from various countries including the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Lebanon, Cameroon, India, Romania, Nigeria, Serbia, Portugal, Indonesia, Brazil, Greece, Malaysia, and Tbilisi Georgia.
The delegated international speakers are as follows:
Prof. Rania Lampou (Greece), Coach Herdiana Dewi Nurfika (Indonesia), Prof. Khaeruddin Sudharmin (Malaysia), Prof. Dr. Pratik Rajan Mungekar (India), Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa (India), Prof. Dr. Binu Thomas (India), Dr. Rohit Bansal (India), Ms. Laura Stanciu (Romania), Amb. Caleb T. Samuel (Nigeria), Dr. Ijeoma Esther Nnamdi (Nigeria), Atty. Bojana Bogojevic (Serbia), Prof. Dr. Luis Miguel Cardoso (Portugal), Dr. Beatriz Salvador Bizzotto (Brazil), Amb. Maka Sikharulidze (Tbilisi Georgia), Prof. Dr. Maredil Rafael Ambos (Philippines), Prof. Dr. Froiland Mobo (Philippines), Er. Sonesh Bhardwaj (India), Dr. Steve Christopher Wong (Philippines), Ms.Layal Ghaddar (Lebanon), Prof. Ashia Khatoon (India), and Dr. Carole Grace Mbarga (Cameroon).
Each speaker delivered enlightening speeches touching on essential topics such as sustainable business development, environmental sustainability, corporate social responsibility, mental health awareness, and the benefits of embracing sustainability within business operations. Additionally, discussions were had on the vital role of quality education, building a sustainable society, and advocating for marginalized communities as crucial aspects of sustainable development.
Mr. Raymond Banzuela, in his closing address, urged all attendees to reflect on the valuable insights and engaging discussions that transpired during the conference. He emphasized the significance of integrating sustainable practices and Corporate Responsibility into business strategies to pave the way for a brighter future.
