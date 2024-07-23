Zero Trust Data Security Leader Fasoo Prevents Breaches Through Screens with its Groundbreaking Screen Security Solution

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the global leader in zero trust data security, is proud to highlight the continued success and innovative advancements of Fasoo Smart Screen, an advanced data security solution that protects sensitive data displayed on screens and is essential to prevent intellectual property loss and comply with privacy regulations.

Fasoo Smart Screen (FSS) applies dynamic watermarks on sensitive data to discourage users from taking photos with a phone, camera or screen capture application. It blocks and logs unauthorized capture attempts, restricts the use of remote desktop applications, and logs images of captured content.

"With the rise of remote work and outsourcing blurring the boundaries of traditional perimeter-based security, addressing blind spots such as screen security has become essential." said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “In response to these security challenges, Fasoo Smart Screen empowers organizations to securely protect their valuable information assets and help prevent data breaches.”

Fasoo Smart Screen provides user-specific information through a dynamic watermark that displays the screen’s location and the user's identity. This feature not only deters unauthorized attempts to capture sensitive information using third-party screen capture programs, digital cameras, or smartphones but also enables tracking data breaches back to their source. In addition to discouraging users from taking screen captures, FSS actively blocks all screen capture attempts, including the Print Screen key, snipping tools, remote control, and other screen capture applications.

FSS offers a robust audit trail, providing comprehensive visibility into all screen capture activities. Administrators can monitor all screen capture attempts, including the image of what was captured, allowing for detailed oversight and quick identification of any unauthorized actions. This detailed audit capability not only helps track potential security breaches but also serves as a deterrent against attempts to capture and share sensitive information with competitors or other unauthorized users.

Fasoo Smart Screen enables tailored security policies for various user environments. Administrators can apply specific policies to individual applications, such as Microsoft Word or Autodesk AutoCAD, and specific URLs in a browser. Additionally, it allows for user-specific policies, ensuring that individual security needs and permissions are met. Supporting multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, Fasoo Smart Screen provides consistent and comprehensive protection across different devices and operating systems. This flexibility safeguards sensitive information while accommodating the unique needs of different users, groups, and tasks.

