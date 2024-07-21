SINSO meets with CAPI Trainer for HIES 2024-2025 Project

Honiara candidates for Supervisor and Enumerator sitting their tests at the Honiara High School Hall on Tuesday 4th June 2024.

The Solomon Islands National Statistics Office, SINSO, has held its first meeting with Data Analyst and Survey expert Peter Brueckman who is facilitating the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing, CAPI, training for SINSO’S officers for the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, HIES, 2024-2025 Project.

The HIES Project will be the first time SINSO is conducting the process of collecting data through face-to-face interviews using CAPI.

Mr Brueckman discussed with the staff areas he can focus on when delivering the training.

The training begins today Friday 19th July 2024 for the SINSO officers who will then train the Supervisors and Enumerators for the HIES Project.

Early this month, SINSO met with stakeholders to discuss the questionnaire for the project. The stakeholders, mainly from Government Ministries, contributed their inputs to be included in the questionnaire as they see necessary.

In June this year, SINSO successfully carried out its recruitment process for Supervisors and Enumerators through the country’s nine provinces and Honiara for the project. The final list of successful candidates will be released soon.

The last HIES project was conducted in 2012/2013. The first survey was conducted in 1992 and followed by the second HIES undertaken in 2005-2006.

This year will be the fourth survey conducted by SINSO.

ENDS.///