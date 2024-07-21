Health Minister signs contract for the Kiluúfi Improvement Project

Prime Minister the Hon Jeremiah Manale, Foreign Minister the Hon Peter Shanel and Kitano Construction Corporation witnessing the signing event.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, the Honorable Dr Paul Popora Bosawai yesterday signed an agreement with Kitano Construction Corporation, sealing the deal to oversee the refurbishment of Kilufii Hospital in Auki, Malaita Province.

The Kilúfi Hospital Improvement Project is worth around SBD120 million and will see the refurbishment and improvement of approximately 6 buildings of the hospital.

In his brief remarks at the signing, Health Minister Dr Bosawai described the event as an auspicious moment with the Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Honorable Jeremiah Manele and other distinguished officials who were present to witness the official signing.

He highlighted the signing of the contract signifies progress, resilience, and steadfast commitment to the health and well-being of the people of Solomon Islands but specifically the people of Malaita Province.

“Much needed improvements and upgrades to our health facilities including our Provincial Hospitals is well known and this has been on our radar for a long time. Our current healthcare infrastructure is not fully equipped to withstand the challenges posed by the increasing demand for health services and the rising health needs of the country, given the expanding population, emerging new diseases, the re-emergence of known diseases, and the impacts of climate change to name a few. However, with the signing of the contract, we are turning a new page in our journey to progress health services”, said Dr Bosawai.

The Minister also thanked the Government and the people of Japan for their steadfast partnership and support.

“For nearly 50 years, our two nations have stood together, and today, as we reflect on the signed contract, we reaffirm the strength of our friendship and the depth of our commitment to each other”, said Dr Bosawai.

He acknowledged and thanked the following; Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Fukunaga Architects and Engineers (FAE) Company and the Kitano Construction Corporation for all their hard work and unwavering support to reach this accomplishment.

“I have no doubt this project will be delivered smoothly with Kitano’s reputation for professionalism and an excellent track record in Solomon Islands. We are confident they will deliver a hospital that not only meets, but exceeds our expectations. Their expertise will ensure that our vision for a modern and an improved hospital becomes a reality, setting new standards for healthcare infrastructure in Malaita Province”, said Dr Bosawai.

He further highlighted, under his leadership as Minister, his commitment and dedication to improve healthcare access for all citizens in all Provinces, particularly in remote areas.

“For this project, my ministry stands ready to support the construction to ensure smooth implementation of the project to meet deadlines and towards its completion in 2026”, said Dr Bosawai.

Ends/////….