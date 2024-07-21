Saudi Arabia Deepens Relationship with Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands Government is making significant strides in strengthening its global ties, forging relations with key international players, with Saudi Arabia being the latest to express its commitment to deepening cooperation and friendship.

This follows a bilateral meeting between the Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination Hon. Rexon Ramofafia and H.E. Hon. Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held on Monday 15 July on the margins of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York which ends on Friday.

Minister Ramofafia expressed profound gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support during the Pacific Games 2023. The Kingdom’s contributions not only benefitted the Solomon Islands but also the entire Pacific Islands region, setting a precedent for future regional and international sporting events. The Minister also acknowledged the exceptional hospitality extended to the Solomon Islands Government delegation during their visit to Saudi Arabia in June 2023.

Highlighting the Solomon Islands’ commitment to strengthening ties with the Gulf States, Minister Ramofafia underscored the recent establishment of a diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also congratulated Saudi Arabia on its successful bid to host the 2030 World Expo, looking forward to the event’s role in fostering cultural exchange, economic progress, and global innovation.

Minister Faisal, in turn, thanked Minister Ramofafia for the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue. He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to deepening its cooperation and friendship with Solomon Islands.

During their discussions, both ministers explored a range of mutual interests, including:

A proposed Air Service Agreement between the Solomon Islands and Saudi Arabia

Tourism opportunities and investments

Development Cooperation Framework and infrastructure investments

Capacity building and technology transfer

Collaboration in the fisheries sector

Agricultural initiatives to enhance food security

Renewable energy programs, particularly wind energy

Scaling up climate action ambitions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC

Investment in the mining sector, specifically gold and nickel

The ministers reiterated the importance of genuine dialogue and partnerships to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Minister Faisal assured that his ministry would continue to engage with the Solomon Islands Government to explore and advance the proposed initiatives.

This meeting signifies a major step forward in solidifying the partnership between Solomon Islands and Saudi Arabia, heralding a new era of enhanced cooperation and mutual growth.