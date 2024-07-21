Observo AI Joins AWS Marketplace with AI-Powered Observability Pipeline
The AI-Powered Security and Observability Data Pipeline From Observo AI is Now Available on the AWS Marketplace
AWS customers now have access to Observo AI through AWS Marketplace to optimize multiple data types, route them to any analytics tool, and save as much as 50% on security and observability costs.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Observo AI, a pioneer in creating security and observability data pipelines powered by Artificial Intelligence, today announced a partnership with AWS and the availability of Observo on the AWS Marketplace. This will make it easier for AWS customers to quickly adopt Observo to help control costs, manage data sprawl, boost productivity, and identify and resolve critical incidents faster.
— Gurjeet Arora, Founder and CEO of Observo AI
Customers can now purchase Observo through the AWS Marketplace. Buying through the AWS Marketplace provides a number of compelling benefits for AWS customers. It streamlines procurement and accelerates the vendor onboarding process by allowing organizations to leverage existing agreements with AWS. It also will enable customers to fulfill a portion of their contractual AWS spend commitment allowing you to offset a significant portion of the Observo cost against dollars you’ve already committed to spend.
"AWS environments generate a tremendous amount of data that can be very useful for Security and DevOps teams, but the sheer volume of this data makes it cost prohibitive," said Gurjeet Arora, Founder and CEO of Observo AI. "AWS customers have access to Observo through AWS Marketplace to optimize these data types, route them to any analytics tool, and save as much as 50% on security and observability costs."
“Observo, available on the AWS Marketplace, offers an AI-powered observability pipeline that goes beyond static, rules-based tools,” said Jenni Wu, Solutions Architect, Startups at Amazon Web Services. “By providing advanced features such as log optimization, data routing, anomaly detection, and sensitive data discovery, Observo.ai empowers organizations to optimize observability costs, enhance incident response, and ensure robust security and compliance with an integrated purchase experience through the AWS Marketplace.”
For more details on how AWS customers can take advantage of Observo AI’s AI-powered pipelines, read the complete announcement on the Observo AI blog.
About Observo AI
Observo AI was created to help solve the biggest telemetry data problems. Observo helps reduce security costs by 50% or more while resolving incidents more than 40% faster. Our AI-Powered Observability Pipeline helps break-free from static, rules-based pipelines. Observo automates security and observability with a pipeline that constantly learns. Maximize security, minimize risks, and stay in compliance with Observo AI.
