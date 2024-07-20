West Virginians impacted by April 11-12 floods have until Sept. 3 to apply for FEMA Assistance
July 20, 2024
DR-4787-WV PSA-001
FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov
Public service announcement
RUN TIME: 30 seconds
START DATE: Immediately
KILL DATE: Sept. 3, 2024
EDITOR’S NOTE: Please run/use the following PSA to assist homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of April 11-12, 2024
THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR FEMA STORM HELP IS SEPTEMBER THIRD.
West Virginia RESIDENTS HIT BY the April eleven and twelve FLOODs, APPLY now FOR FEMA help.
Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood County RESIDENTS, CALL
eight hundred --- SIX-TWO-ONE --- THREE-THREE-SIX-TWO…
GO TO DISASTER ASSISTANCE DOT GOV….
OR A FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER.
Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and wood COUNTY RESIDENTS apply FOR FEMA HELP BY September THIRD.
