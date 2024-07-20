Submit Release
West Virginians impacted by April 11-12 floods have until Sept. 3 to apply for FEMA Assistance

July 20, 2024
DR-4787-WV PSA-001
FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Public service announcement

RUN TIME: 30 seconds
START DATE: Immediately
KILL DATE: Sept. 3, 2024
EDITOR’S NOTE: Please run/use the following PSA to assist homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of April 11-12, 2024

THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR FEMA STORM HELP IS SEPTEMBER THIRD.

West Virginia RESIDENTS HIT BY the April eleven and twelve FLOODs, APPLY now FOR FEMA help.

Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood County RESIDENTS, CALL 
eight hundred --- SIX-TWO-ONE --- THREE-THREE-SIX-TWO…
GO TO DISASTER ASSISTANCE DOT GOV….
OR A FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. 

Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and wood COUNTY RESIDENTS apply FOR FEMA HELP BY September THIRD. 

