July 20, 2024

DR-4787-WV PSA-001

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Public service announcement

West Virginians impacted by April 11-12 floods have until Sept. 3 to apply for FEMA Assistance

RUN TIME: 30 seconds

START DATE: Immediately

KILL DATE: Sept. 3, 2024

EDITOR'S NOTE: Please run/use the following PSA to assist homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of April 11-12, 2024

THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR FEMA STORM HELP IS SEPTEMBER THIRD.

West Virginia RESIDENTS HIT BY the April eleven and twelve FLOODs, APPLY now FOR FEMA help.

Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood County RESIDENTS, CALL

eight hundred --- SIX-TWO-ONE --- THREE-THREE-SIX-TWO…

GO TO DISASTER ASSISTANCE DOT GOV….

OR A FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER.

Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and wood COUNTY RESIDENTS apply FOR FEMA HELP BY September THIRD.

