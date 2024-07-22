Argent LNG selects GTT onshore tank technology for its 20 MTPA LNG liquefaction facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana
Gaztransport & Technigaz (enx:GTT)METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argent LNG is excited to announce it has selected GTT onshore tank technology to develop its state-of-the-art liquefaction facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
State-of-the-Art Storage Solutions
Argent LNG’s phased development at the Greenfield site in Port Fourchon will include advanced liquefaction trains designed to meet global energy demands with high efficiency and low carbon intensity. GTT, a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases, will provide its cutting-edge membrane technology for LNG storage tanks, ensuring optimal performance, safety, and reliability due to its simplified modular technology, which relies on pre-fabricated containment elements to achieve optimum thermal cycle performance and facilitate construction, operation and maintenance.
Innovative Technology Integration
GTT's innovative containment systems are renowned for their robustness and efficiency. These systems will be integrated into Argent LNG's storage infrastructure to enhance storage capacity and operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. At the end of 2023, 530 LNG carriers and 48 onshore storage tanks fitted with GTT technology were in operation or on order worldwide.
Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with GTT, a company with unparalleled expertise in LNG storage technology. This collaboration is crucial for our mission to develop a world-class LNG facility that not only meets but exceeds industry expectations in terms of efficiency and sustainability. GTT delivers end to end solutions from storage to transportation.”
David Colson, Commercial Vice President of GTT, commented, “We are delighted to work with Argent LNG on this significant project. Our advanced membrane technologies will be key in ensuring the facility's success and supporting the broader goal of providing cleaner energy solutions globally.”
Environmental and Economic Impact
The integration of GTT’s technology will help Argent LNG minimize its environmental footprint through efficient storage solutions that reduce methane emissions, carbon footprint, and energy consumption. Additionally, the project will contribute to local economic growth by creating jobs and supporting the regional energy infrastructure.
Future Prospects
As the project advances, Argent LNG will continue to explore innovative solutions with GTT to further enhance the facility's capabilities. This collaboration underscores Argent LNG's commitment to leading the LNG industry with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.
To date, the project is still awaiting a Final Investment Decision (FID) and is targeting start-up in 2030.
About Argent LNG
In 2024, Argent LNG secured a long-term exclusive lease with the Port of Fourchon, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a premier LNG producer. With operations slated to commence in 2029/2030, Argent LNG is poised to make a substantial impact in the LNG industry, both within the United States and on a global scale. Argent's primary focus is liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will be distributed to markets spanning four continents, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly energy solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.argentlng.com
About GTT
GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of zero-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices. For more information, visit www.gtt.fr
Jonathan Bass
Argent LNG, LLC
