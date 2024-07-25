Pathways Neuro Pharma names Doug Centilli as Executive Chairman and Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy
Doug's unparalleled expertise and proven leadership in policy-making are exactly what we need to advance our strategic government interactions”WEST CHESTER , PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Neuro Pharma, a leading innovator in gene therapy for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Centilli as Executive Chairman and Head of the Committee on Government Affairs and Public Policy. Mr. Centilli brings over twenty-five years of experience in national and state government, including his long tenure as Chief of Staff to Congressman Kevin Brady and Director of National Economic Policy for The Joint Economic Committee.
— Anthony Mack, President and CEO
Mr. Centilli's understanding of healthcare and biotechnological research will help advance the company's strategic initiatives and government interactions. His vast experience will also see him personally overseeing Government Affairs and Public Policy, providing a significant opportunity to influence how Pathways interacts with government entities and shapes policies impacting the biotechnology sector.
Anthony Mack, President and CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma, commented: “Doug's unparalleled expertise and proven leadership in policy-making are exactly what we need to advance our strategic government interactions. His commitment to public service and deep understanding of biotechnology and healthcare will greatly enhance our ability to navigate the complex landscape of government affairs and policy.”
Doug Centilli remarked, “I am deeply honored to take on this role at Pathways Neuro Pharma and to continue contributing to its mission of helping rid the world of the ravages of alcohol and drug addiction.”
Mr. Centilli's career began at the Texas Capitol in Austin, where he held senior roles for members of the House of Representatives and served as a Special Assistant in the Office of Governor Bill Clements. He is a member of the Founders' Circle of The Texas A&M Institute for Genomic Medicine, which oversees the world’s largest library of knockout embryonic mouse stem cells.
About Pathways Neuro Pharma
Pathways Neuro Pharma leads the way in innovative treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD). We employ a dual strategy of upregulating serotonin and dopamine receptors with existing agonists and pioneering novel gene therapies. Our AAV6.2FF gene therapy platform enhances transgene expression in the brain, providing sustained therapeutic effects for up to 15 months. In the US, 29.5 million people aged 12 and older had AUD in 2022, and 21 million adults experienced a major depressive episode in 2021.
Our mission focuses on advancing behavioral health through the AAV6.2FF Drug Delivery Platform, designed to mitigate the side effects of serotonin agonist drugs. This platform controls long-term behaviors linked to alcoholism by boosting transgene expression in the brain.
Pathways Neuro Pharma is committed to revolutionizing behavioral health care, providing safer and more effective treatments for depression, alcoholism, and other neurological disorders.
