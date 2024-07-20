Submit Release
Update on Global Computer System Outage

“We continue to address the IT outage of Windows computers affected by a third-party software tool that impacted systems and services worldwide. New York State has 24x7x365 cyber, technology, and emergency response staff that identified and began working on this issue in the early hours of Friday morning. Thousands of staff across dozens of agencies are working around the clock throughout the weekend to continue to remediate systems.

“We have made significant progress in restoring systems in collaboration with state and local government partners and the third-party provider. Critical life safety services, including 911 remain operational, and New Yorkers should continue to call 911. I have also directed that forbearance be granted for those that were unable to conduct business with the state due to the outage, such as individuals needing DMV license renewals.

“I am grateful to all of the staff who deployed quickly when this issue occurred and have continued working around the clock to fix systems across the state. I remain in close contact with our cyber, IT, and emergency response teams, and can assure New Yorkers that we are doing all we can to quickly restore services.”

