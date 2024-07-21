The Omaxe State Commercial Project Sector 19B, Dwarka: India’s Biggest High-Street Retail Destination in New Delhi

The Omaxe State Dwarka

Imagine a visionary new sports culture emerging in Dwarka, New Delhi—a grand pitch where 30,000 spectators will buzz with excitement during ICC and FIFA events.

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaxe, a name synonymous with excellence and innovation in real estate, proudly announces the launch of its flagship project in Sector 19B, Dwarka: India’s first air-conditioned high-street retail destination. This revolutionary 5-in-1 complex promises to redefine the retail and lifestyle landscape of New Delhi, offering a fusion of world-class shopping, elite sports, delectable dining, and vibrant socializing opportunities.

A Visionary Retail and Lifestyle Destination

Set against the backdrop of Dwarka’s thriving urban milieu, the Omaxe State Commercial Project spans a majestic 4.2 kilometers of shopfront on the ground and first floors. With shop heights soaring at 18 and 36 feet, and an impressive 75% of retail space located on the ground floor, this destination is poised to become the epicenter of high-end retail in Delhi.

Elite Sports and Leisure Facilities

Central to this project is Delhi's most elite sports and leisure club. It features a 30,000-seater international cricket and football stadium that will host premier ICC and FIFA events, and a 2,000-seater indoor sports stadium designed for top-tier indoor sports competitions. This landmark facility aims to cultivate a new sports culture in Dwarka, drawing enthusiasts and athletes from around the globe.

Culinary and Social Delights

The culinary scene at the Omaxe State Commercial Project is equally compelling, with over 40 restaurants, lounges, and bars offering a diverse range of dining experiences. From gourmet cuisine to casual dining, the gastronomic offerings promise to satiate every palate. The vibrant piazza and social hubs within the complex provide perfect settings for socializing, celebrating, and enjoying life’s finest pleasures.

A Golden Opportunity for Investors

For investors, this project represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The combination of high-street retail, world-class sports facilities, and premium dining and social venues makes this a unique investment prospect. As New Delhi continues to expand and modernize, the Omaxe State Commercial Project stands at the forefront of this transformation, promising significant returns and a stake in the city's future.

Explore the Majestic Offerings

4.2 km Shop Front: The expansive retail frontage on the ground and first floors offers prime visibility and accessibility for shoppers.

Shop Heights: With shop heights of 18 and 36 feet, retailers can create spacious, inviting environments for their customers.

75% Retail Space on Ground Floor: Ensuring maximum footfall and engagement.

Elite Sports Club: A world-class sports facility catering to both international and local sports enthusiasts.

International Cricket and Football Stadium: A 30,000-seater arena set to host major sporting events.

Indoor Sports Stadium: A 2,000-seater venue for premier indoor sports events.

Over 40 Restaurants, Lounges, and Bars: A diverse culinary and social destination within the complex.

Join the Revolution

This ambitious project by Omaxe is more than just a commercial venture; it is a vision for a new era of urban living and recreation. The integration of high-street retail, elite sports, gourmet dining, and vibrant social spaces creates an unparalleled destination in New Delhi. Investors and stakeholders have a unique chance to be part of this groundbreaking project, which promises to set new benchmarks in luxury and lifestyle.

About Omaxe

Omaxe Ltd. is one of India's leading real estate development companies, with a footprint spanning over 27 cities in 8 states across the country. With a diverse portfolio encompassing residential, commercial, and integrated townships, Omaxe is committed to delivering excellence through innovation, quality, and customer-centricity.

