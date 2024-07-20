Giving back to the 'unsung' heroes of healthcare:

Tolentino: Barangay Health Workers, Nutrition Scholars deserve due recognition

Silang Cavite - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Friday (July 19) acknowledged the hard work and sacrifices of the 'unsung heroes' of the healthcare sector - the Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS).

Speaking at an assembly in Silang of about 4,000 BHWs and BNS from across Cavite province, Tolentino said that "the nation would have not survived the COVID-19 pandemic, if not for the pivotal role played by community health volunteers."

"Every day, our BHWs and BNS are at the forefront of delivering basic health services. On the ground, you are our Department of Health, especially at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," the senator told the audience.

As majority leader of the Upper Chamber, Tolentino vowed to work for the passage of the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers.

Tolentino likewise noted that it may be high time to rename Barangay Nutrition Scholars as 'Barangay Nutrition Officers.'

This is in recognition of their contribution in monitoring and ensuring the nutritional needs of the community, especially the vulnerable sectors like mothers and young children, he explained.

"When we say 'scholars,' we usually refer to students who are recipients of scholarships. It connotes something that is temporary. But we know that being a BNS means embracing a lifelong devotion. And so they deserve to be called Barangay Nutrition Officers - with due recognition of the service they render to our communities," the senator pointed out.

At the end of the program, Tolentino joined Governor Jonvic Remulla and other guests in the ceremonial turnover of incentives to the province's BHWs and BNS.