Zil Money's 'Pay by Credit Card' Feature Drives Business Growth and User Surge

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, the leading B2B payment platform, has seen a significant user increase over the past few months due to its exceptional 'Pay by Credit Card' feature. This feature simplifies payments and is cost-effective, attracting businesses seeking efficient financial solutions. Pay by Credit Card feature allows businesses to conveniently pay rent, taxes, and payroll using credit cards, even if the recipient does not accept credit card payments. With Zil Money's service, vendors, suppliers, and contractors can receive payments through checks, ACH, or wire transfers without incurring merchant fees.

Businesses can select the best payment method that suits their payees while earning card points on every purchase. Businesses can use credit cards without worrying about transaction fees or extra charges. The convenience of paying with credit cards combines the advantage of keeping all reward points and avoiding additional costs.

Zil Money also offers an easy way to send mail checks from credit card and wallet payments. This feature enhances transaction efficiency and security, making it easier for businesses to manage their payments. Users can streamline their financial operations by integrating credit cards and wallets, positioning Zil Money as a valuable tool for modern finance.

Zil Money is integrated with over 22,000 banks and various payroll and accounting software, simplifying financial tasks for businesses of all sizes. The company's offerings include ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments.

Zil Money's innovative solutions enhance efficiency, security, and convenience in business transactions. The platform, which is trusted by nearly one million users and manages over $75 billion in transactions, meets global financial standards. Users can download the mobile app from Google Play or the iOS App Store.