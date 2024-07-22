Eficens Systems Welcomes Punit Shetty, CTO of Appleton Partners, Inc. as Newest Advisory Board Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eficens Systems, a leading global provider of innovative IT solutions and business consulting services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Punit Shetty as an Advisory Board Member.
Mr. Shetty, Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director of Operations at Appleton Partners, Inc., has built a remarkable career specializing in financial service technology, information systems, investment banking, and analytics. His profound understanding of the financial industry encompasses investment banking, asset management, and credit risk. In his previous role at Eaton Vance, Mr. Shetty was instrumental in developing investment management solutions for portfolio managers, traders, credit risk, and research analysts to advance and streamline operations, reduce risk, and improve reliability.
"We are thrilled to welcome Punit to the Eficens Systems family," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Eficens Systems. "His proven track record of delivering innovative solutions for the financial industry and his deep insights into leveraging emerging technologies for business outcomes will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and expand our offerings to better serve our global clients. Punit's appointment is a testament to our commitment to attracting top talent to drive our growth and success."
In his advisory role at Eficens Systems, Mr. Shetty will provide strategic guidance on the financial industry’s technology-led business transformation trends, help develop initiatives to drive business growth and key IT platforms, and advise the CEO on new growth drivers. His deep industry knowledge and ability to implement effective IT solutions will play a crucial role in advancing the company's vision.
"I am excited to be an Advisory Board Member at Eficens Systems and look forward to contributing to their continued success," said Mr. Shetty. "I am greatly impressed with Eficens Systems’ singular focus on customers’ business outcomes through an impressive technology portfolio and skilled resources. They are delivering exceptional results on critical transformative projects for Appleton Partners, Inc. Moreover, I am impressed with the company's explosive triple-digit growth in just six years. This is a testament to their compelling strategy, execution focus, performance culture, and deep understanding of technology inflections and customer needs. I look forward to collaborating with Sanjeev and his leadership team and leveraging my experience to deliver new platforms and exceptional results."
Mr. Shetty holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and an MBA in Finance and Global Leadership.
About Eficens Systems
Eficens Systems is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens Systems delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include Cognitive Computing (AIML, GenAI), Cloud and Edge computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Technologies.
