2024 U.S. Presidential Candidate Harvey Wizard Exposes Idiomatic Error In Kai Madison Trump's Speech
Harvey Wizard Highlights the Need for Educational Excellence Following Speech at Republican National Convention
Sloppiness in giving a speech before an international audience reflects the same kind of sloppiness that the Trump administration would bring back to the White House,.”GRECIA, ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Wizard, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate and founder of The College Wizard®, the only company in the world claiming an infallible system for beating the SAT, expressed concern over the state of education in the United States. This follows a speech given two days ago at the Republican National Convention by Kai Madison Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, which included a notable grammatical error.
In her speech, Ms. Trump recounted a personal achievement, saying, "he was proud on me," instead of the correct idiomatic phrase, "proud of me." This error was part of a story about her achieving the high honor roll, highlighting a concerning disconnect between academic achievement and grammatical proficiency.
"While I commend Ms. Trump on her academic successes, this incident underscores a significant issue in our education system," said Harvey Wizard. "As someone who has dedicated his life to educational excellence through The College Wizard®, I believe it is crucial that we ensure our students are not only achieving high grades but also mastering the fundamental aspects of the English language."
Harvey Wizard, a 65-year-old advocate for educational reform and author of "65-Year-Old Badass: 21 Unconventional Secrets To A Life Of Wealth, Health And Adventure," has built a reputation as a "badass" in the academic world for his innovative approaches to standardized testing. His College Wizard® Program, dedicated to the memory of Harvey's only daughter who died tragically in 2020, offers the only money-back guaranteed roadmap to 1530+ SAT scores, selective college admission, and full-ride merit scholarship awards.
"Sloppiness in giving a speech before an international audience reflects the same kind of sloppiness that the Trump administration would bring back to the White House," Wizard added. "We must demand higher standards both in our education system and from our leaders."
The College Wizard® has revolutionized the way students prepare for the SAT, offering a 54-point blueprint for beating the SAT.
Harvey Wizard recalls the greatest compliment he's ever received for his SAT tutoring system. "I had the chance to meet John Katzman, the founder of the Princeton Review, and upon reviewing just my first SAT rule, he exclaimed, 'Harvey, I guess I could say our systems are cousins of one another, but to be honest, I would be your very stupid cousin.'"
"As President of the United States, I will work to ensure that our education system prioritizes comprehensive learning and critical thinking skills," added Wizard. "We must strive for a future where academic achievements reflect a true mastery of the material, including proper grammar and language use."
For more information about Harvey Wizard's campaign and his vision for America's educational system, visit www.harveywizard2024.com.
