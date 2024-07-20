Global Youth Exchange Event Opens in Jinan

The 2024 Global Youth Conference and China-US Youth Camp opened in Jinan on July 12, hosting over 500 international youths.

Shandong,China, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Global Youth Conference and China-US Youth Camp opens in Jinan on July 12



According to the report of Dzwww com, the 2024 Global Youth Conference and China-US Youth Camp opened in Jinan, capital of East China's Shandong province, on July 12. More than 500 international youths from 28 countries and regions, including the United States, the Netherlands, Thailand and Romania, joined with Chinese youths in the get-together.



The 2024 Global Youth Conference and China-US Youth Camp opens in Jinan on July 12

During the event, which will run until July 24, the young people will engage in various exchanges and experiences activities, including an international youth gala and e-sports match. They will visit parks, enterprises, communities, and schools.

During their stay in Shandong, both Chinese and international youths will explore cities like Jinan, Dezhou, Tai'an, Jining, Zibo, and Qingdao, engaging in experiential activities focused on green development, the e-commerce economy, rural vitalization, and cultural innovation.

For example, on July 12, they visited the Jinan Foreign Language School, where they immersed themselves in learning and took cultural courses on topics like ancient poetry, calligraphy, traditional Chinese painting, and Chinese martial arts to appreciate the richness of Chinese culture and the uniqueness of intangible cultural heritage. They also participated in courses like 3D printing and laser cutting to experience the technological vibes of Chinese campuses.

Moreover, the international youths will interact with students from Shandong University, Qufu Normal University, Shandong University of Art and Design, and other universities during their stay in Shandong.

Company: Shandong dzwww Ltd.

Contact Person: Zhang Xinna

Email: x.zhang@dzwww.org.cn

Website: https://www.dzwww.com

Telephone:18263839627

City: Shandong,China



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.