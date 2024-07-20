Free Cox WiFi in Downtown San Diego during Comic-Con; hotspots will be open July 23-29
City of San Diego, Cox partnership keeps residents and visitors connectedSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cox Communications is opening its Cox WiFi hotspots in downtown San Diego free to the public during the 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego. The Cox wifi hotspots will be open July 23-29.
Access to the free Cox hotspots is part of a year-long partnership between Cox Communications and the City of San Diego’s SD Access 4 All program to keep the community connected.
With attendance expected to surpass 135,000, residents and tourists alike will have free access to Cox WiFi hotspots throughout downtown San Diego including the Gaslamp District, East Village and Little Italy – areas expected to draw large crowds during Comic-Con.
Cox Internet and Cox Mobile customers already have free access to four million wifi hotspots nationwide as part of their service, including thousands of hotspots in San Diego County.
"Comic-Con puts San Diego on the global stage, bringing people from all over the world to our beautiful city," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "By offering free access to wifi hotspots downtown during Comic-Con, Cox Communications is enhancing the experience for our visitors and showcasing our commitment to hospitality. This partnership helps make one of our city’s most iconic events even more enjoyable for everyone downtown."
“Having connectivity during large conventions like Comic-Con is important for convention-goers who want to share photos and videos online, find a great restaurant downtown, or stay up to date on news and emails,” said Ingo Hentschel, Cox’s San Diego market vice president. “We’re excited to once again partner with the city to open our wifi hotspots downtown during Comic-Con.”
How to Access Free Cox Wifi:
From July 23-29, look for the “FreeCoxWiFi” wireless network (SSID) on a WiFi-enabled device when at a Cox hotspot. For more information on Cox hotspot locations, visit www.cox.com/hotspots.
Cox has invested nearly $12 billion in network upgrades over the past 10 years (2014-2023) to deliver some of the most powerful communications and entertainment services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years.
In 2020, Cox donated $175,000 for the creation of the Cox Innovation Lab inside the Comic-Con Museum’s education center in Balboa Park where students of all ages can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education programs all year long.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, visit www.coxbusiness.com.
