Drivers are advised that the slow lane of Highway 99 southbound will be closed through the Geoge Massey Tunnel overnight Friday.

The slow lane closure will be in place from 10 p.m., Friday, July 19, through 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, to allow BC Hydro to continue repairs to its equipment within the tunnel.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the work zone.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/