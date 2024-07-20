Soli Solutions Hires Jeremy Mays as New Chief Marketing Officer
Customer Acquisition Expert Becomes Fintech’s New CMO
Jeremy’s experience in customer acquisition and brand management are key to Soli’s continued growth.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli®, the company that activates consumer engagement with sustainability, announces the hiring of Jeremy Mays as its new Chief Marketing Officer.
Pedro Fontes Chief Executive Officer
“Jeremy brings more than two decades of professional experience and proven track record that resonate with Soli’s current direction,” stated Soli CEO Pedro Fontes. “His experience in business growth, customer acquisition, brand management, and content marketing make him a perfect fit with Soli’s Fintech model. In addition, he has helped launch several new platforms, key to Soli’s expansion.”
“As part of Soli’s shift to its new Fintech model, it’s critically imperative to have a team that intertwines the traditional elements of innovation, business principles and integrity with the latest technologies,” continued Fontes.
Mays replaces former CMO Lilliane LeBel who has retired.
Soli® activates corporate sustainability at the individual consumer level through targeted marketing solutions that increase brand engagement while driving loyalty and growth. Now companies can engage consumers in climate change areas about which they are passionate, bonding them to the promoting brands. Consumers can create meaningful impact with ease as part of their everyday shopping.
Climate change is a key decision driver for consumers. They want to make a difference, but they’re unsure of how to proceed. Soli® provides a unique patented and simple way to help them, and businesses, work together for their benefit and the benefit of the Planet.
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli® improves a company’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
