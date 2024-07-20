R3 Stem Cell Publishes Research on Stem Cell Therapy for Premature Ovarian Failure

R3 Stem Cell's research department has published a study on stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure, showing it offers promise as a treatment option.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell's research department has published a study on stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure. The study, titled, "Meta-analysis highlight the therapeutic potential of stem cells for premature ovarian failure," evaluates the data from several peer reviewed studies and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/3zRRP3y

Premature ovarian failure affects one in 400 women and is characterized by hypergonadotropic hypogonadism, resulting in amenorrhea, infertility, estrogen deficiency, diminished follicles, and elevated gonadotropin levels. This can lead to depression, anxiety, poor marital quality and diminished sexual function, along with osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and neuro- degenerative disorders

Available conventional treatment options for POF encompass hormone replacement therapy (HRT), counseling, synthesized bioidentical hormones, androgen supplementation, Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), oocyte donation, dietary interventions and exercise. Stem cell therapy is a relatively new option, with the study evaluating five research studies with statistical calculations.

Various types of stem cells were used in the therapy groups, including human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), adipose-derived stem cells, bone marrow- derived MSCs, and skin-derived MSCs. A total of 153 patients were treated in the evaluated studies, with the amount of stem cells used ranging between five million to fifty million.

The study outcomes showed a statistically significant increase in anti-müllerian hormone (AMH). Follow up for the studies was mostly 12 months, with Pregnancy and Live Birth also indicating a significant increase in the stem cell group compared to the baseline. The studies also displayed a significant increase in follicle counts between the stem cell group and baseline.

Based on the findings of research, the conclusion is that stem cell transplantation shows promise as a potential approach for restoring ovarian function and addressing premature ovarian failure (POF). The evaluated studies indicated improvements in ovarian function, increased endometrial thickness, and enhanced endometrial blood flow in the patients who underwent stem cell therapy.

R3 Stem Cell offers the treatments internationally in several countries through a trans-vaginal approach with both umbilical cord stem cells and exosomes. According to Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell Dr. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "We're helping women overcome POF with first rate, safe and affordable stem cell treatment for premature ovarian failure around the world!"

R3 Stem Cell has performed over 24,000 procedures in the past decade in 7 countries. This includes for many different conditions, including stem cell treatment for autism, stroke, diabetes, arthritis, autoimmune diseases, kidney failure, liver/heart/lung disease and many more.

