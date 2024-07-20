RE: Vt Rt 11 Andover

Rt 11 is re-opened

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 11 is CLOSED in the area of Oehls Rd in Andover due to a Stuck Tractor Trailer.

This incident is expected to last for 30-40 minutes. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.