RE: Vt Rt 11 Andover
Rt 11 is re-opened
Dana Burke
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
From: Burke, Dana via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 19, 2024 7:47 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Vt Rt 11 Andover
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 11 is CLOSED in the area of Oehls Rd in Andover due to a Stuck Tractor Trailer.
This incident is expected to last for 30-40 minutes. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.