Mayhem at the Copa América Final - Get Justice for Your Injuries

If you were injured as a result of the crowd surge at the Copa América Final, you may be entitled to compensation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAYHEM AT THE COPA AMÉRICA FINAL ON JULY 14THThe Copa América Final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday, July 14, 2024, was supposed to be a thrilling culmination of South America’s premiere soccer tournament. Instead, it turned into a scene of chaos and mayhem as thousands of ticketless fans stormed the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The scenes that unfolded were reminiscent of a nightmare, leaving many injured and raising serious concerns about safety and security protocols.TOTAL CHAOS AT HARD ROCK STADIUMAs hordes of unruly fans jumped over gates, squeezed through ducts, and trampled over others, the situation quickly escalated into a dangerous frenzy. Security personnel were seen lifting children out of the swarming crowd, while others desperately tried to hold back the surging masses. In the sweltering South Florida heat, a handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water.INJURED IN THE CROWD SURGE? YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO COMPENSATIONIf you were injured as a result of the crowd surge at the Copa América Final, you may be entitled to compensation. Our attorneys are investigating the circumstances leading up to and during the chaos, questioning why the organizers were not better prepared and why there weren’t sufficient protocols in place to keep out ticketless guests.Significant compensation may be available for:Physical injuries inflicted by unruly fansPost-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)Other injuries resulting from the mayhemAct now to build your case. Your initial consultation is FREE! Visit www.hilliard-law.com/copa-america to file your claim with our experienced attorneys who will fight for your justice!“I was outraged by the unprecedented events that took place,” she told reporters. Dr. Manuel Fonseca , who paid $3,600 for a pair of tickets, expressed his frustration: “I’ve been to Hard Rock many times, and I was expecting a very safe environment. But when I got there it was total chaos.”If you were among the injured or traumatized fans at the Copa América Final, don’t hesitate to seek justice.Our team is here to support you through this challenging time and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.Visit www.hilliard-law.com/copa-america - We will fight for your rights and help you navigate the legal process to achieve the justice you deserve.Real Clients. Real Stories. Real Justice.About Hilliard Law:Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In 2023 alone, Hilliard Law’s 40-lawyer firm secured over 80 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com Media Requests:Elisabeth Taboretabor@hilliard-law.com