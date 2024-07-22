Trade Capital Corporation® Partners with SAP to Revolutionize its 1TCC® Platform Solution
1TCC® announced their migration to SAP, global leader in enterprise software solutions. 1TCC expects mutual clients to benefit from this relationship.MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC®, the world's only outsourced VMI platform solution, announced their migration to SAP, global leader in enterprise software solutions. This collaboration will see 1TCC benefiting from the best practice knowledge of the world’s best ERP solution to enhance and support scaling up its platform. 1TCC expects mutual clients to benefit from this relationship in the area of inventory holding and balance sheet optimization.
Sanjay Bonde, 1TCC Chairman and CEO, says, “The integration of SAP’s infrastructure into 1TCC’s platform will provide clients with unparalleled performance, security, and scalability. This partnership is designed to address the constantly evolving needs of 1TCC's global clients, offering them a seamless and efficient experience.”
This partnership of 1TCC and SAP is expected to benefit both SAP and 1TCC customers alike. By harnessing SAP’s technology, 1TCC is positioned to deliver superior solutions that drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and foster innovation. This partnership will bring mutual benefits to both 1TCC and SAP, reinforcing a commitment to delivering top-tier solutions.
Lloyd Adams, President of SAP North America, states, “We are excited to support 1TCC in its transformation journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Utilizing our advanced technology infrastructure, 1TCC is set to achieve its ambitious goals of enhanced efficiency, scalability, and growth. Innovation and customer success are our top priorities, and we are committed to helping 1TCC, along with other businesses across North America and beyond, realize their objectives.”
About 1TCC®
1TCC® delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
For more information visit us: www.1tcc.com | LinkedIn
About SAP:
As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.
For more information, visit www.sap.com.
