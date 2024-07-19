Uncovering Dark Secrets of the Past: Jon E. Gaskins Releases Riveting New Crime Novel "With Full Intent"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon E. Gaskins, a law enforcement officer with over two decades of experience, delves into the murky depths of a historical crime in his gripping new novel, "With Full Intent". Set against the backdrop of Southside Virginia in 1933, this compelling story weaves together themes of justice, racial prejudice, and personal integrity.
"With Full Intent" is based on the true events of a brutal quadruple murder that shook Southside Virginia on the eve of April Fool’s Day, 1933. Two elderly brothers and their nephews were mercilessly slain and robbed at their plantation, their bodies discovered by a Black farmhand the following morning. The investigation that followed was marred by racial bias and procedural failures, as local and state investigators allowed critical evidence to be compromised.
Enter Deputy Kendricks, a forward-thinking officer determined to apply modern investigative techniques amidst the era's prevailing prejudices and ineptitude. As Kendricks navigates through a compromised case, further complicated by the murder of a key witness across state lines, he faces personal challenges, including a romantic entanglement with the sister of a prime suspect. Through perseverance and an unwavering commitment to justice, Kendricks strives to overcome external and internal obstacles to bring the killers to justice.
Jon Gaskins was born and raised in Southside Virginia. With 23 years of experience in law enforcement, Gaskins has worn many hats, from instructor in various law enforcement disciplines to a published author of police ethics articles on a major online law enforcement training forum. His rich background in law enforcement and deep connection to his roots lend authenticity and depth to his storytelling.
"The case of the 1933 plantation murders has always captivated my family," Gaskins shares. "It was a frequent topic during our visits, and we even visited the plantation where it happened. My career in law enforcement gave me the tools to understand the crime and the failures in its investigation. When I inherited my family's collected information on the case, I felt compelled to write this novel."
Drawing from his experience as an ethics instructor, Gaskins emphasizes the importance of recognizing and addressing tragic flaws within ourselves. "Through Deputy Kendricks, I wanted readers to see how immaturity and social biases can lead to tragic outcomes. By reflecting on the past, we can identify and overcome these flaws within ourselves to create a better future," he explains.
Kendricks' journey against the systemic racial prejudice of the time highlights the importance of clinging to moral principles and seeking the truth. "With Full Intent" is not just a crime novel but a poignant exploration of character, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of justice.
Accompanying the publication is a cinematic book video trailer providing a glimpse into the intense story of 'With Full Intent.' Watch it here: https://youtu.be/dmQx_e2bQJY
For more information about Jon Gaskins and his works, please visit www.withfullintent.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
"With Full Intent" is based on the true events of a brutal quadruple murder that shook Southside Virginia on the eve of April Fool’s Day, 1933. Two elderly brothers and their nephews were mercilessly slain and robbed at their plantation, their bodies discovered by a Black farmhand the following morning. The investigation that followed was marred by racial bias and procedural failures, as local and state investigators allowed critical evidence to be compromised.
Enter Deputy Kendricks, a forward-thinking officer determined to apply modern investigative techniques amidst the era's prevailing prejudices and ineptitude. As Kendricks navigates through a compromised case, further complicated by the murder of a key witness across state lines, he faces personal challenges, including a romantic entanglement with the sister of a prime suspect. Through perseverance and an unwavering commitment to justice, Kendricks strives to overcome external and internal obstacles to bring the killers to justice.
Jon Gaskins was born and raised in Southside Virginia. With 23 years of experience in law enforcement, Gaskins has worn many hats, from instructor in various law enforcement disciplines to a published author of police ethics articles on a major online law enforcement training forum. His rich background in law enforcement and deep connection to his roots lend authenticity and depth to his storytelling.
"The case of the 1933 plantation murders has always captivated my family," Gaskins shares. "It was a frequent topic during our visits, and we even visited the plantation where it happened. My career in law enforcement gave me the tools to understand the crime and the failures in its investigation. When I inherited my family's collected information on the case, I felt compelled to write this novel."
Drawing from his experience as an ethics instructor, Gaskins emphasizes the importance of recognizing and addressing tragic flaws within ourselves. "Through Deputy Kendricks, I wanted readers to see how immaturity and social biases can lead to tragic outcomes. By reflecting on the past, we can identify and overcome these flaws within ourselves to create a better future," he explains.
Kendricks' journey against the systemic racial prejudice of the time highlights the importance of clinging to moral principles and seeking the truth. "With Full Intent" is not just a crime novel but a poignant exploration of character, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of justice.
Accompanying the publication is a cinematic book video trailer providing a glimpse into the intense story of 'With Full Intent.' Watch it here: https://youtu.be/dmQx_e2bQJY
For more information about Jon Gaskins and his works, please visit www.withfullintent.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+ +1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Jon Gaskins on The Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford