After Manchin Efforts, Biden Administration Withdraws Rule Threatening American Franchise Model, Small Businesses

July 19, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) withdrew its appeal of a Texas judge’s ruling blocking the Biden Administration’s joint employer rule, which forces liability on companies for another business’ employees even if they do not directly oversee them. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) has continuously worked to oppose the rule from taking effect, including introducing bipartisan legislation with Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to overturn it.

“I’m pleased the Biden Administration has finally heeded our bipartisan, bicameral calls to drop this overreaching and unnecessary rule,” Senator Manchin said. “Small businesses are the heart of our economy and our communities, especially in West Virginia where more than 98% of our businesses are small businesses, and this policy would have forced many of them to close their doors. I’m proud to have fought hard to oppose the joint employer rule and I’m confident its withdrawal will allow us to focus on bipartisan, commonsense solutions to boost economic growth and empower Main Street America.”