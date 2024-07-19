Edit House Studios Announces Studio Space Rental for Creative Productions in New Mexico
At Edit House Studios, our experienced team ensures high-quality, on-schedule results for projects of all complexities, driven by a passion for excellence.”RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edit House Studios is thrilled to open our doors for studio rentals, offering a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of New Mexico. With extensive features and professional video production, our studio is the perfect venue for filmmakers, photographers, and content creators.
Studio Specifications and Features:
Size and Facilities: Approximately 2,000 sq ft of studio space with 400 amp electrical capabilities. Features include a 50-foot wall with green screen, movable set walls, and an adjacent restroom/dressing area with lighted mirror.
Access and Security: Easy load-in with two large roll-up doors, private storage area, and a securely gated entrance. The facility includes a fenced outdoor area with seating and craft service access, as well as off-street parking capable of accommodating semis.
Location: Nestled on a quiet street, free from heavy traffic, located near major routes in Rio Rancho, just north of Albuquerque.
Equipment and Services:
Camera and Lighting: In-house FX-9 Sony 4K cameras with 6K image sensors, 28-135mm f/4 G OSS e-mount lenses, LED panel and ring lights. Rent ours or bring in your own.
Additional Gear and Crew: Availability of a jib, slider, teleprompter, and comprehensive sound package. Turnkey crew options include hair, makeup, sound specialists, and an FAA-certified drone pilot. In-house, award-winning writers, directors, cinematographers, and producers or bring in your own.
In-House Editing and Production Support: Our full-service editing suite is equipped with CAT 8 cabling and offers access to a range of post-production tools. We house an award-winning production and editing team, capable of managing complex projects and providing raw footage for various needs.
Availability: Edit House Studios offers flexible rental options from hourly to long-term engagements, tailored to support the unique needs of each production.
Qualified Film Vendor: Edit House Studios is a Qualified Film Vendor with NM Taxation and Revenue (#L0068280432), ensuring a streamlined process for film and production companies.
Take a Virtual Tour: Discover the full potential of Edit House Studios by taking our virtual tour, which is available on our website. Experience our facilities from the comfort of your own space and see why our studio is the ideal choice for your next project. Visit https://EditHouseStudios.com/ to start your journey.
About Edit House Studios: Located in the vibrant creative hub of New Mexico, Edit House Studios has been at the forefront of production excellence since 2012. Our facility is designed to foster creativity and ensure that every project achieves its fullest potential.
