908th Chaplain takes call to serve to new heights

The 908th Airlift Wing Head Chaplain, Lt. Col. Bitrus Cobongs, has had an extremely busy past eight months, lending his expertise and leveraging his life experiences and connections to help other team Maxwell members working key projects that can benefit U.S. Air Force members and other vital nation partners as well.

Background

According to an article by 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Specialist, Senior Airman Juliana Todd, released Sept. 7, 2022, Cobongs grew up in Tumu, Gombe State, as a member of the Tangale tribe, situated in northeastern Nigeria. He joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve in January 2009. At the time, he was pursing his doctoral degree at the Dallas Theological Seminar and felt it was a way to proclaim his love for America. Naturally, becoming a chaplain in the military was a perfect fit for Cobongs.

“I really wanted to give back to this country because it gave me so many things, like my education and my wife,” said Cobongs. “I came in not even knowing exactly what chaplains in the military do, but I knew I met the qualifications.”

His proudest moments come from helping others through difficult times and witnessing the fruits of his labor.

“I’m here to support and encourage the spiritual and mental fitness of all Airmen,” he said. “No matter their rank or religious preference, I want them to be able to go back to their jobs feeling energized and at ease. That summarizes my entire purpose in life and the job I do.”

Cobongs has been with the 908th for nearly two years now.

When he says all Airmen, he means all, not just 908th Airlift Wing members, or even U.S. Air Force members. His desire to support and encourage the spiritual and mental fitness of others extends across the globe.

Nigerian Air Force Chaplains Visit Air University & Maxwell AFB

“As a naturalized citizen with Nigerian origins, I have always been interested in exporting the influence and leadership qualities of the U.S. Military to Nigeria and other African countries,” explained Cobongs. “I believe that the moral leadership of the U.S. military is important in helping developing countries in nation building. I have learned a lot about leadership in my career field as a chaplain, so I thought to extend those benefits to my fellow chaplains in Nigeria by developing and encouraging a partnership between the U.S. Air Force HC and the Nigerian Chaplaincy program. This led me to talking with the head of the Nigeria Air Force chaplains who had indicated interest in learning about how the U.S. Air Force trains and develops chaplains, especially in the area of leadership advisement. I initiated the request for Air University to invite the leaders of the Nigeria Air Force chaplains to visit the Chaplain Corps College and the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.”

Once everything was approved, three Nigerain Air Force Air Commodore’s, their equivalent to U.S. Air Force Brigadier Generals, were able to make the trip. The Director of Protestant Chaplaincy, Air Commodore Dogo Barri Gani, the Director of Catholic Chaplaincy, Air Commodore Philip Bako Kwasau, and the Director of Islamic Chaplaincy, Air Commodore Luqman Abiodun Lawal, visited Maxwell Air Force Base from Dec. 4, to Dec. 13, 2023.

They went to the Air Force Chaplain Corps College to learn how the Air Force trains its chaplains to conduct pluralistic ministry, where chaplains serve all Airmen regardless of their belief system, while also learning how chaplains advise leaders on ethical, moral and religious matters.

“After their visit with the AFCCC, I took them to the Maxwell AFB Faith Chapel and Grace Chapel where they met the 42nd ABW chapel team and leaders,” said Cobongs. “They saw how religious accommodation is practiced and how the Catholic, Protestant and Islamic faiths use worship spaces in the chapels. They saw how the officers (chaplains) and enlisted (religious affairs Airmen) work hand-in-hand in unit ministry, counseling, visitation, religious rites and leadership advisement.”

The trip proved fruitful for the leaders, having a few lessons they plan to take back home with them.

“They told me the best lesson they are taking back is how to improve the working relationship of the three faith groups, which will in turn trickle down to chaplains in their respective faith traditions. You would notice there is no single head for the Nigerian chaplaincy program,” said Cobongs.

Cobongs also explained that there were other lessons the leaders would be taking back with them including the want to design a unified chaplain training program that will mirror the AFCCC, connecting with their sister services, the Nigerian Army and Navy in designing a chaplaincy school in Abuja, and the desire to share their experiences and vision of the Nigerian military setting the example of tolerance and pluralism for their society in response to the current religious division in the country.

Cobongs believes the Air Commodores enjoyed their trip to Maxwell and the lessons they came away with.

“These leaders were very elated and told me that of all the countries they visited in Europe and the Middle East, this is the best experience they have had seeing how the U.S. Air Force Chaplains Corps functions and works in a multi-faith, pluralistic environment,” said Cobongs.

Department of the Air Force Suicide Expert Review Panel

The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences is the nation’s federal health professions academy, whose mission is to support the readiness of America’s Warfighter and the health and well-being of the military community by educating and developing uniformed health professionals, scientists and leaders; by conducting cutting-edge, military-relevant research, and by providing operational support to units around the world.

The USUHS organized a panel consisting of researchers from the Uniformed Services University, mental health providers, Air Force Office of Special Investigations members, commanders from various echelons, and a chaplain to review suicides by Air Force members during 2021, to provide information that could help the Air Force’s efforts in suicide prevention.

Cobongs was invited to represent the Air Force’s Chaplains Corps during the panel that met on two separate occasions in Washington D.C. from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2024, and then again from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2024.

“The analysis and recommendations were provided to [the Department of the Air Force] and Department of Defense leadership,” said Cobongs. “The DAF takes the recommendations of the panel seriously; it was my honor to participate in the panel on behalf of the Chaplain Corps.”

Air War College Regional Security Studies Africa Trip

Air University’s Air War College has a Regional Security Studies course as part of its curriculum.

According to the AWC website, the Regional Security Studies course is an integral part of the curriculum, preparing senior leaders to evaluate the political, military, economic, cultural and security issues within a particular region. The RSS course provides students the opportunity to evaluate an area of the world where a unified combatant commander must implement the national military strategy in support of US security policy. The RSS course provides the opportunity for students to gain unique perspectives by studying and visiting regions all over the world. During the spring term, students complete 30 classroom hours (10 instructional periods) of focused academic preparation. The regional security study allows students to discuss security policy issues with senior political, military, cultural and academic leaders. Logistics, administrative preparation and travel planning for the regional field research is accomplished throughout the academic year.

Cobongs was in a unique position to assist a portion of this program early this year, so he jumped at the opportunity to join the Central Africa team on their trip to help with cultural and translation needs from Feb. 23, to March 11, 2024.

“The Regional Security Studies is a part of the AWC curriculum that allows students to visit countries around the world to study the Political, Economic, Social, and Military climates,” explained Cobongs. “Students are accompanied by faculty and language enabled Airmen where possible. As a member on orders at AWC, I could have gone with any of the teams to any region. However, there was a team going to Central Africa (Nigeria and South Africa), and since I am a Nigerian-American who studied in South Africa I was invited to go with this team. Although I am not in the Language Enabled Airmen Program, I have the 4/4 Proficiency in Hausa, one of the major languages of Africa.”

During the trip, the team visited Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria and Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa.

Cobongs ties to the area proved beneficial to the RSS teams visit.

“I helped facilitate issues of local flights in Nigeria and connect with local community leaders in Nigeria,” explained Cobongs. “I also helped answer questions about the culture and general expectations in Nigeria and South Africa. I recruited my relatives in Abuja, who are active and retired [general officers] of the Nigerian Navy, Army and Air Force, a retired Ambassador and senior civil servants to welcome the RSS team. They provided a welcome dinner and spoke highly of the U.S. military and how they respect the U.S. and are grateful for all the U.S. is doing in peace-keeping efforts in Africa. This was very encouraging to the team.”

The trip provided the team many opportunities for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

First was in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, we visited the U.S. Embassy, the Nigeria Ministry of Defense Headquarters, the Nigeria Air Force Headquarters, the Army War College, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for political and military engagements,” recalls Cobongs. “Then we visited Leki Market and Nike Arts Center for Cultural learning. In Lagos we visited the [United States Agency for International Development] at the Consular General’s Office, iconic cultural centers and markets.”

Next up was South Africa.

“In South Africa, we visited cultural centers in Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria where we met with the USAID,” said Cobongs. “We toured an armored tank manufacturer facility outside Pretoria and learned about how the private sector works with the government, regional governments, and the United Nations. Then we visited Stellenbosch University, where I got my PhD from, and three scholars from the Department of Military Science gave briefings about the South African Military.”

The trip also provided an opportunity to visit sites that have played a role in world history.

“We also visited the Constitutional Court, the place where Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi were prisoners, in Johannesburg, and we visited the birthplace of the 1976 Uprising and Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu’s homes in Soweto,” said Cobongs. “We visited Robben Island off the Cape Town coast, where Mandela spent most of his prison time and returned as President Mandela, and we ended our trip with a Safari near Cape Town.”

Cobongs believes the trip was not only beneficial to the students and the RSS team, but it also gave a chance to highlight the U.S. Air Force.

“The RSS experience reveals one of the strengths of the U.S. in that my language and culture skills became an asset for the team in two countries,” explained Cobongs. “It shows that our diversity in the military is very rich.”

Air War College & Air Command and Staff College Spiritual Wellness

At the direction of the Commander and President of Air University, Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, key leaders and subject matter experts from throughout Maxwell Air Force Base have come together to try to aide in the overall wellness and resiliency of members attending the two colleges.

“I developed a spiritual resiliency assessment questionnaire and chart for the incoming classes of ACSC and AWC as part of the in-processing program,” explained Cobongs. “The draft assessment is a part of the holistic assessment of students worked by a committee.”

The team putting together the assessment program is led by the AWC Surgeon General Chair, Col. Crystal Henderson and meets weekly to present research and discuss ideas.

“The document is being worked on now to hopefully be implemented in July 2024 for the new students,” said Cobongs. “The purpose is to provide leaders a good picture of the spiritual, mental, physical and social status of students as they start classes and when they graduate. The tool will serve to help leaders develop programs and events to boosts the wellness of the students and their families.”

Cobongs sees the potential value in this new approach.

“This is a very important insight from leadership as we seek new ways to prevent and/or address suicide and sexual assault at these institutions,” said Cobongs.

“As the last six months have shown, Cobongs answers the call to serve and then some,” said 908th AW Director of Public Affairs and friend of Cobongs, Maj. John Stamm. “He consistently goes above and beyond, and his love for the betterment of Airmen worldwide is evident and does not go unnoticed.”