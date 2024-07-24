"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND , MAINE , USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Maine and we want to make certain they receive the best compensation results. We are not a law firm. If your husband or dad is a plumber anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. We believe Joe Belluck to be the most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorney in Maine, and he would make a top ten best nationwide-especially for a plumber or skilled trades worker.

"The reason we are so focused on a plumber with mesothelioma in Maine is because they might have had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker at Portsmouth. Aside from being exposed to asbestos via digging through asbestos containing insulation to fix a broken pipe, plumbers would have also been exposed to asbestos replacing water pumps, and or repairing furnaces or boilers. For a plumber working before the early 1980s they probably would have had asbestos exposure daily, and it might have been extreme exposure.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466. If you want the best mesothelioma compensation it is vital you hire the most capable mesothelioma attorney." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com