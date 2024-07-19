Comer Statement on Director Cheatle Testifying Before the House Oversight Committee on July 22

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed she will testify at the Committee’s hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump.” The hearing will conduct oversight of the U.S. Secret Service to gather information from Director Kimberly Cheatle following the assassination attempt of President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about the Secret Service’s historic security failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump, murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd. We look forward to Director Cheatle’s testimony on Monday, July 22 to deliver the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve,” said Chairman Comer.

Below are the details for the hearing:

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump”

DATE: Monday, July 22, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS: Kimberly Cheatle, Director, U.S. Secret Service

WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

RSVP: Media must be congressionally credentialed and RSVP by Friday, July 19 at 5p ET.