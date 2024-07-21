Ketamine Academy Announces Full-Tuition Scholarship for Business Accelerator Program
Ketamine Academy Opens Their Application Cycle for Business Accelerator Training Full-Tuition ScholarshipORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ketamine Academy is thrilled to announce the opening of the application cycle for its prestigious full tuition scholarship for the Ketamine Business Accelerator Program. This scholarship offers an exceptional opportunity for licensed healthcare professionals to gain comprehensive training in ketamine therapy, clinical protocols, business strategies, and marketing.
The Ketamine Academy’s Business Accelerator Program is designed to help practitioners integrate ketamine therapy into their practices effectively and safely. The scholarship aims to support healthcare professionals in expanding their skills and services by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to offer this valuable treatment option.
Scholarship Details
Award Frequency: Twice a year (January and June)
Number of Scholarships: Two full scholarships per cycle
Eligibility: Open to NPs, CRNAs, PAs, Physicians, RNs, and other licensed healthcare professionals with a strong interest in ketamine therapy.
How to Apply:
Complete the Application Form: Provide personal details, professional background, and interest in ketamine therapy.
Submit a 700-word Article: Write an article on an aspect of ketamine therapy that interests you, including APA citations.
Application Timeline:
Cycle 1: Apply between February 19 and May 31 (Awarded in July)
Cycle 2: Apply between July 19 and December 31 (Awarded in January)
Selection Process:
The selection committee will review all applications and select the most qualified candidates based on their application form and submitted research paper. Applicants who demonstrate a strong commitment to patient care and a clear interest in ketamine therapy will be prioritized.
Benefits of the Scholarship:
Comprehensive Training: Gain in-depth knowledge from experts in ketamine therapy.
Expand Your Services: Enhance your practice by offering ketamine therapy.
Professional Growth: Develop specialized skills that set you apart in your field.
Apply Now:
Take advantage of this opportunity to become an innovative provider of ketamine therapy. For questions or additional information, please contact us at ketamine@healthcareboss.org or 407-315-1464. We look forward to your application! Click here to start your Ketamine Academy scholarship application.
About Ketamine Academy:
Ketamine Academy is dedicated to advancing the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in ketamine therapy. Our comprehensive training programs cover clinical protocols, business strategies, and operational essentials to help practitioners deliver effective and safe ketamine therapy. Through our Ketamine Business Accelerator Program, we aim to equip healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to expand their services and enhance patient care.
