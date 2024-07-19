PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 5585-R4, Holcim-MAR, Inc., Operation of an existingready-mix concrete batch plant at 5001 Fort Totten Drive NE, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, proposes to issue air quality permit No. 5585-R4 to Holcim-MAR, Inc. to operate an existing ready-mix concrete batch plant, located at 5001 Fort Totten Drive NE, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Tim Bevard, Land Manager, at (301) 580-5206 or [email protected]. The applicant’s mailing address is 6401 Golden Triangle Dr, Suite 400, Washington DC 20011.

Emissions Estimate:

Based on the emission calculations provided by the facility, the ready-mix concrete batch plant has the potential to emit the following:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 3.15

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and the “Operational Limitations” of this permit.

The emission of fugitive dust from any material handling, screening, crushing, grinding, conveying, mixing, or other industrial-type operation or process is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2]

The discharge of total suspended particulate matter into the atmosphere from any process shall not exceed three hundredths (0.03) grains per dry standard cubic foot of the exhaust. [20 DCMR 603.1]

The discharge of total suspended particulate matter from the ready-mix concrete batch plant shall not exceed 40 pounds per hour. [20 DCMR 603.1 and Appendix 6-1]

Visible emissions shall not be emitted from the equipment covered by this permit except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any startup, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emissions control equipment; provided, that such discharges shall not exceed twenty-seven percent (27%) opacity (unaveraged). [20 DCMR 606.1 and 606.2]

An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available at in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 19, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.