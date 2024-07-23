Straight Up Technologies Expands Team with Industry Veterans to Enhance Client Capabilities
By expanding and strengthening our workforce, SUT is better equipped to not only deliver on, but exceed the expectations of clients, old and new.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Straight Up Technologies (SUT), the leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, is proud to announce significant additions to its team, aimed at elevating its service offerings. The recent appointments of seasoned professionals across strategic positions mark a milestone in the company’s growth.
— Jeff Hanks, CEO Straight Up Technologies
“The collective experience and skills of our new team members will ensure that SUT remains a trusted partner in the tech industry, capable of addressing the most challenging environments with precision and efficiency.” said Jeff Hanks, Straight Up Technologies CEO .
Janina Rodriguez Promoted to Chief Operating Officer
SUT is delighted to announce the promotion of Janina Rodriguez to Chief Operating Officer. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Rodriguez has overseen the IT and network operations for some of the world's largest and most innovative tech events, successfully delivering network solutions for environments exceeding 30,000 users. Her expertise spans managing project scope, objectives, network allocation, integration, quality, and cost efficiencies.
Rodriguez specializes in IT and network program management, network strategy and design, network infrastructure and security, and team leadership and collaboration. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from UCLA and has been pivotal in implementing several high-profile projects at SUT. Her promotion signifies a renewed focus on operational efficiency and client satisfaction as the company continues to expand its footprint.
Brian Hitchcock Appointed as Principal Engineer
Further bolstering the technical expertise of SUT, Brian Hitchcock has been appointed as Principal Engineer. With over 20 years’ experience, Hitchcock is renowned for his expertise in network design and implementation, ensuring reliable, robust, and performant networks for large events and conferences worldwide. He has led numerous high-profile projects, and his technical acumen will significantly enhance SUT’s engineering capabilities. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Hitchcock holds several industry certifications and has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that meet complex client needs. His role at SUT will involve spearheading advanced engineering projects and mentoring the next generation of engineers.
Daniel Bugher Joins as Technical Account Manager
Heading up their new Project Management team, SUT has brought Daniel Bugher on as Technical Account Manager. Bugher has a long background in the event technology industry and years of experience in corporate IT environments. He holds multiple industry technical certifications, including the Cisco Certified Network Professional. Bugher’s background in client relationship management and technical support will be instrumental in strengthening SUT’s client services. His role will focus on ensuring that clients receive tailored solutions and exceptional support, fostering long-term partnerships.
Bugher previously worked with leading firms in the industry, developing a reputation for his client-centric approach and technical expertise. His addition underscores SUT’s dedication to delivering personalized and effective client solutions.
Strengthening Project Management with Doug Nichols and Josh Valenzuela
Further enhancing project execution and management, SUT has appointed Project Managers Doug Nichols and Josh Valenzuela. Nichols and Valenzuela bring a wealth of experience in managing complex tech projects, ensuring timely and efficient delivery.
Valenzuela holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Washington. He has over seven years of experience in the event technology industry. Launching his event IT career in 2007, Nichols has dedicated nearly two decades to ensuring seamless technology experiences at various events. He holds an Associate of Science in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications. His technical certifications include the Cisco Certified Network Associate Routing & Switching. Their project management skills will be critical in driving SUT’s initiatives forward.
“These strategic additions to our team mark an exciting new chapter for Straight Up Technologies. With Janina, Brian, Daniel, Doug, and Josh, we are poised to take our capabilities to new heights. Our clients can look forward to enhanced service delivery, innovative solutions, and a commitment to excellence that remains unwavering,” Hanks said.
About Straight Up Technologies
With more than 125 years of collective experience, Straight Up Technologies is the leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services focused on Event & Venue Network Management, Cybersecurity Solutions, and Broadcast Services. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving six continents, Straight Up Technologies has delivered secure technology solutions to more than eight million users.
