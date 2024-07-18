European leaders at summit at Winston Churchill's birthplace

SLOVENIA, July 18 - Newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted the summit, which brought together leaders from many European countries, including all EU Member States, alongside high representatives of EU institutions, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Council of Europe. For the first time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also attended the meeting.

In a statement before the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Golob announced that Slovenia would co-chair a roundtable on energy and connectivity in Europe with Norway and sign an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between the Republic of Slovenia and Ukraine and that he would meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "Expectations in Europe are high, especially after the elections in the United Kingdom. Of course, this depends from one country to another, but we certainly have them," said Prime Minister Golob, adding that Slovenia looked forward to strengthening relations between the two countries.



On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Golob also commented on the situation in the United States: "Whatever the outcome of the upcoming elections in the United States, we will have to find ways to cooperate. It is unity that makes all of Europe, not just the European Union, stronger."

The summit included four roundtables. The roundtable on energy and connectivity in Europe was co-chaired by Prime Minister Golob and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. On this occasion, the two leaders also held bilateral talks, during which they agreed to engage Ukraine in efforts for peace in the Middle East.



During the discussion, the leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressed the importance of closer cooperation between European countries in energy security and energy transition, where investments in both renewable and nuclear energy are needed to increase the stability and independence of Europe's energy supply. In this context, investment in efficient energy connections across Europe is also crucial. They also called for support to Ukraine in rebuilding its energy infrastructure.

Prime Minister Golob also used the summit to hold bilateral meetings. He met with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Golob and President Zelensky signed the agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between the Republic of Slovenia and Ukraine, which was approved by the Government last week and was also presented to the Committee on Foreign Policy of Slovenia's National Assembly. The agreement demonstrates solidarity with a country in need. Ukraine assisted Slovenia during last year's floods, and Slovenia will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.



On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Golob met with newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In a joint written statement, they reaffirmed the excellent relations between the two countries and committed themselves to strengthening them. As agreed between the two leaders, the joint statement will be published after the summit, scheduled for 18:30. The text of joint statement is attached, with an embargo on the statement until 18:30.



In a press statement following the meeting, Prime Minister Golob, who also serves as Minister of Defence, expressed concern over the renewed fires in the Karst region and noted his regular contact with Civil Protection Commander Srečko Šestan and State Secretary Damir Črnčec. "The decision to purchase Air Tractor aircraft proved to be justified, as we were prepared for this year's fires. Aerial firefighting is proving to be a crucial support to the firefighters on the ground during fires like the ones we are experiencing in Slovenia," he said. He also thanked everyone involved in the efforts to extinguish the fires as swiftly as possible. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the fire site tomorrow.



Prime Minister Golob also attended a reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III for the leaders.



The European Political Community was established in autumn 2022 to strengthen political dialogue in Europe, collaborate on issues of common interest, and enhance security, stability and prosperity throughout Europe. The first summit was held in Prague in October 2022, followed by summits in Chișinău in June 2023 and in Granada in October 2023.