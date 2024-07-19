Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on July 22 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 19, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 19, 2024—On Monday, July 22 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Friedson will talk about the Council's upcoming vote on proposed Montgomery County Charter amendments that could be placed on the 2024 General Election ballot. He will also highlight the Planning, Housing and Parks Committee work session covering Zoning Text Amendment 24-02, Agricultural and Rural Zones – Campground, introduced by Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Dawn Luedtke, Sidney Katz and Natali Fani-González. This zoning measure would allow overnight stays in the County’s Agricultural Reserve and other rural areas and amend the use standards for campgrounds.

Additionally, Friedson will discuss the future of the Friendship Heights Urban District, which was established by legislation that he spearheaded. He will also comment on the expansion of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Drone as First Responder Program.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on July 22 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

