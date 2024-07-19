Submit Release
Join MDC and partners at an adventure fishing night in Unionville Aug. 5

UNIONVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and several partners invites boys in grades kindergarten through fifth and their mother figures to an adventure fishing night at Lake Mahoney in Unionville on Aug. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This event is free, and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in backyard games, knot tying, birdhouse painting, and fishing. Dinner will be provided, and no fishing permit is required at this event. Registration is not required.

From Unionville, take Highway 5 north 1 mile, then Reservoir Trail west 1 mile across the dam to access Lake Mahoney. Questions about this event can be sent to Conservation Agent Jake Myers at (573) 673-0024 or by email at Jacob.myers@mdc.mo.gov.

