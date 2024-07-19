Consumer Alert: Take Action to Protect Your Information After a Data Breach

Friday, July 19, 2024

We’re hearing about a new data breach every few days, and North Carolinians are being affected. Data breaches occur when people’s personal information, such as Social Security numbers, credit and debit card numbers, and health information are compromised, stolen, or lost. Criminals can then use your personal data to commit identity theft, which can put you at risk of losing money, creating debt, or lowering your credit score. Unfortunately, it’s often a matter of when – not if – a data breach affects you. So please act now to protect your information. Remember, if your data is leaked in a security breach, North Carolina law requires the compromised company or agency responsible for your information to report it to you and our office.

Follow our tips to protect your information from identity theft in case of a data breach:

Keep an eye out . Be wary if you receive bills for services or products that you did not request. Hang on to unusual mail and digital notices from unknown lenders or businesses. Take note when local agencies and news services bring attention to new data breaches in your area.

Stay secure. Protect against possible data breaches by not using the same password for multiple accounts, not reusing old passwords, changing your passwords frequently, and using two-factor authentication when possible.

Update your cybersecurity software. The more up-to-date your software is, the better it can protect you and your personal information against data breaches.

Monitor your finances frequently. Check your financial accounts and credit statements often. If you see any suspicious activity in your accounts, report it immediately. In addition, the IRS will set up extra protections for your tax filings if you suspect any tax-related identity theft issues.

Read your explanation of benefits. When your health insurance company sends you an explanation of the services it has covered, make sure you recognize the services. If you don't, contact your insurance company and health provider to make sure your health records are accurate.

Freeze your credit. Freezing your credit prevents identity thieves from taking out loans or opening credit cards in your name if your information is compromised in a data breach. You can freeze your credit with all three credit bureaus Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Learn more here.

Notify law enforcement. Oftentimes, law enforcement will not issue you a police report for your stolen private information until an identity thief actually uses your data. If you suspect that your information is being used by an identity thief, contact local law enforcement immediately.

If you believe that you have been the victim of identity theft, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.