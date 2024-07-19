Final Defendant Charged in Columbus Zoo Fraud Investigation

(DELAWARE, Ohio) — A former purchasing assistant for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was charged today with theft, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Grant Bell of Gallaway was charged with one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Bell is the son of former zoo chief financial officer Greg Bell and worked closely with Tracey Murnane, a former zoo purchasing agent. Both Greg Bell and Murnane have pleaded guilty for their roles in the fraud scheme.

The charge was filed as a bill of information in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. A bill of information is a formal accusation of a crime issued by a prosecutor and presented to a defendant; it serves the same function as an indictment issued by a grand jury in felony cases.

Bell is the fifth and final defendant in the criminal prosecution led by the attorney general’s Special Prosecution Section. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office was appointed to prosecute the case at the request of Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. The Ohio Auditor’s Office is assisting in the investigation and prosecution.

Cases against the four other defendants are nearing conclusion:

Tom Stalf, former zoo chief executive officer, was charged with 36 felony charges. He is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 6.

Greg Bell, former zoo chief financial officer, pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges, including aggravated theft, conspiracy and tampering with records. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Pete Fingerhut, former zoo marketing director, pleaded guilty to 16 felony charges and one misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Tracy Murnane, former zoo purchasing agent, pleaded guilty to six felony charges and two misdemeanors. He will be sentenced on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

In total, the defendants are alleged to have defrauded the zoo of more than $2.29 million and used the money for personal benefits.

