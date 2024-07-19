Mr America Secures Broadcast Agreement to Showcase 85th Anniversary of Iconic Bodybuilding Event
Email: mramericalofficial@gmail.com
Phone: 719-963-0500
Mr. America Secures Broadcast Agreement to Showcase 85th Anniversary of Iconic Bodybuilding Event and Multi Sports Festival
Mr. America is thrilled to announce that a groundbreaking broadcast agreement has been secured to showcase the 85th anniversary of the most iconic bodybuilding event and multi-sports festival.
This broadcast agreement represents a milestone in the history of bodybuilding and multi-sports festivals, as it will bring the excitement and energy of the event to a global audience.
Viewers will have the opportunity to witness jaw-dropping performances, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments that define the spirit of competition and excellence. This historic event promises to be a celebration of fitness, strength, and community like never before.
Fans and enthusiasts of bodybuilding, health, and wellness are in for a treat as the 85th anniversary edition of this prestigious event will feature top athletes from around the world competing in various disciplines, showcasing their incredible skills and dedication to the sport. The event will also include a series of exciting activities, performances, and special guest appearances that are sure to captivate audiences of all ages.
Sponsors and vendors will have an opportunity, on a first-come first-served basis to have ads placed during the live broadcast, reaching up to 90 million people through the All Sports Television Network Amazon Fire and Roku channels as well as 15 million households through broadcast television station affiliates.
Join us in celebrating the 85th anniversary of this iconic event as we honor the legacy, passion, and dedication that make it one of the most beloved and enduring competitions in the world.
For more information on advertising and sponsorship rates, visit http://www.mramerica.com and follow us on YouTube and Instagram for the latest news, special events, and updates.
About Mr. America
The Mr. America Brand is gearing up to captivate 190 million fitness enthusiasts across the U.S. with an exciting fitness expo during the Mr. America All-American Sports Festival in October 2024. Unlike other events, the brand stands out by showcasing all-natural, Olympic-level tested athletes, offering a glimpse of what true, un-enhanced athleticism looks like. This unique approach appeals directly to fitness warriors and enthusiasts seeking authenticity and inspiration in their fitness journeys.
About Mr. America
The Mr. America Brand is gearing up to captivate 190 million fitness enthusiasts across the U.S. with an exciting fitness expo during the Mr. America All-American Sports Festival in October 2024. Unlike other events, the brand stands out by showcasing all-natural, Olympic-level tested athletes, offering a glimpse of what true, un-enhanced athleticism looks like. This unique approach appeals directly to fitness warriors and enthusiasts seeking authenticity and inspiration in their fitness journeys.
