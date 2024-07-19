Santa Fe selected as finalist for prestigious Sundance Film Festival location search for 2027

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Film Office is thrilled to announce that Santa Fe has been selected as one of the finalist cities being considered by the Sundance Institute as a potential new home for the renowned Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027.

“This is exciting news and a tremendous opportunity to showcase Santa Fe’s vibrant cultural scene, stunning landscapes and thriving film industry,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Santa Fe is perfectly suited to host the legendary Sundance Film Festival and you can bet that my administration will work as hard as possible to make that a reality.”

Santa Fe boasts a thriving film community with a long history of supporting independent filmmakers. The city’s existing venues, from historic theaters to innovative cultural centers, offer a unique platform for showcasing independent cinema. Additionally, Santa Fe’s world-class hospitality industry and growing international reputation make it an ideal destination for the Sundance Film Festival’s next chapter.

“Santa Fe and the Sundance Film Festival have long shared a deep appreciation for diversity, inclusion, and artistic expression,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber stated. “From our rich cultural heritage and thriving artist communities to the innovative voices championed at Sundance, there’s a natural synergy between our values. We believe that Santa Fe would provide a welcoming and inspiring platform for the stories and filmmakers that Sundance celebrates.”

The Sundance Film Festival is a cornerstone of the independent film industry, providing a platform for emerging voices and groundbreaking stories. Santa Fe is confident that its unique blend of artistic energy, cultural richness, and welcoming atmosphere will foster the festival’s vibrant and successful future.

New Mexico’s film industry is already a booming economic engine, attracting major productions with its stunning landscapes, skilled crews, and competitive incentives. Hosting the Sundance Film Festival in Santa Fe will further amplify this success and showcase New Mexico’s one-of-a-kind attributes for an international crowd of filmmakers, distributors, and movie lovers.

The Sundance Institute will make its decision on a new host city in the coming months. Santa Fe looks forward to the opportunity to welcome the Sundance Film Festival and its passionate community to the City Different.