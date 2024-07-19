$3.5M in Stolen Vehicles Recovered in 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced during Vehicle Theft Prevention Month that as of June 30 of this year, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has recovered 120 stolen vehicles worth $3.5 million. That is an increase from the 112 vehicles worth $3 million recovered during the same timeframe in 2023. In addition, DMV has recovered 31 stolen auto parts this year worth more than $58,000. As vehicle thefts become more common across the country, New York is stepping up its efforts to protect innocent New Yorkers from these costly crimes.

“As cars and repairs get more expensive, auto theft is becoming a bigger problem, but our Administration is taking aggressive action to protect New Yorkers and their property,” Governor Hochul said. “Not just this month, but all year long, we are working hard to prevent these crimes and provide New Yorkers with the knowledge necessary to safeguard themselves.”

State Actions to Prevent Thefts

In response to the dramatic rise in vehicle thefts, in September 2023 Governor Hochul initiated a five-point plan called the Comprehensive Auto-Theft Reduction Strategy (CARS). As part of the plan, New York State Police increased patrols in high theft areas, the State also launched a new vehicle theft prevention website to provide resources and education that will help New Yorkers take their own measures to prevent auto theft.

The Governor and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sent a letter to each New Yorker who owns a Kia or Hyundai to inform them of a spike in thefts of their vehicle make and model and advised them of tools available free of charge to help prevent their car from being stolen. The Governor also sent a letter to each regional Auto Dealers Association urging them to prioritize repairs that can help protect vulnerable Kia and Hyundai models.

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “A car is one of the most expensive purchases a New Yorker can make, and it’s even more of an investment now due to rising prices. We are trying to arm New Yorkers with knowledge and guide them on what steps to take so that they can better protect their investment and enjoy it for as long as they own it.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Motor vehicle theft is a significant problem, and we urge all New Yorkers to take a few simple precautions each day to greatly reduce the risk of having their vehicles stolen. The State Police continues to work closely with local and federal partners to disrupt organized auto theft rings and hold those responsible accountable for their crimes.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1 million vehicles are stolen nationally each year. In 2023, the number of stolen vehicles increased 25 percent.

Tips to Protect Against Thefts

All vehicle owners can take simple steps to protect your vehicle from being stolen or from unknowingly buying a stolen vehicle including:

Check the VIN before buying a used vehicle to make sure it was not flooded or stolen.

Look for odometer discrepancies.

Be wary of buying a vehicle locally with out-of-state titles or a car being sold with a NY title that has out-of-state inspections stickers, plates or temporary paper plates.

Never leave your key fob in the vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen.

How to Report a Stolen Vehicle

If your vehicle is stolen, report it to the police and your auto insurance company as soon as possible. The police will enter the information about your stolen vehicle into national and state auto theft computer records. The theft will be noted on your vehicle title record to help prevent someone from selling the vehicle or applying for a title.

Also ask the police to complete a 'Report of Lost or Stolen Motor Vehicle Items' form (MV-78B) for your stolen plates, which you must submit to the DMV. If only your license plates are stolen, you must still submit the MV-78B form to the DMV along with your vehicle registration.

Additional Resources

You can find additional information on stolen and recovered vehicles and Insurance Lapses on Stolen Vehicles on the DMV website.

The DMV also offers additional tips to protect yourself when buying a vehicle.