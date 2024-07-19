Conflict Resolution Without a Counselor: Couples Therapist Reveals His Groundbreaking Method

Couples therapist Ziba Graham Jr. wants to strengthen marriages, reduce the alarming divorce rate, and provide children with more secure and stable homes — even if it makes his chosen profession obsolete. When Ziba Graham Jr. first started his marriage counseling practice, he quickly discovered that the techniques he learned in school were insufficient when it came to resolving conflicts, and in some ways, added fuel to the fire.

It was always a great day for me when I got fired.” — Couples therapist Ziba Graham Jr.

When Ziba Graham Jr. first started his marriage counseling practice, he quickly discovered that the techniques he learned in school were insufficient when it came to resolving conflicts, and in some ways, added fuel to the fire.

“Counseling isn’t always as helpful as you might imagine,” Graham said. “Venting every week about how your spouse has wronged you can supercharge your anger and encourage you to see yourself as a victim.”

Graham knew he had to change his counseling methods or get out of the field altogether. He wanted to find and implement strategies that actually worked; that helped couples focus on the future, not dwell in the past; that produced results quickly; and that resulted in authentic behavioral and cognitive changes so that couples could maintain their improved dynamic for the long haul.

In Fix Your Marriage Without Counseling: A Practical Method Men Will Appreciate, Graham shares the groundbreaking strategies he used to help hundreds of couples dramatically improve the quality of their marriages — strategies that often meant his counseling services were no longer necessary.

“It was always a great day for me when I got fired,” Graham quipped. “I decided early on that I would try to help all clients resolve their difficulties as quickly as possible so they could become interdependent, fully functioning people again, and to see that happening was terrific!”

After retiring from counseling, Graham wanted nothing more than to share his method with the masses. In his book, readers will learn how to:

• Communicate effectively

• Avoid laying blame

• Improve a partner’s behavior without nagging

• Leave the past in the past

• Use the miracle question to identify what they want and recall better times

• Recognize what is working

• Focus on the future instead of negative past experiences

• Determine what not to do and say

• And so much more

Insightful and thought-provoking, Fix Your Marriage Without Counseling is a valuable resource for anyone who’d rather seek solutions than wallow in problems.

“Using this method will resolve conflicts in usually three to four guided conversations,” Graham added. “By simply answering questions, you will be empowered to discover your own solutions. Most importantly, the problem or conflict is never identified, allowing you to focus on getting back to a joy-filled marriage.”

About the Author

Ziba Graham Jr. has an MBA from Indiana University, a master’s in social work from the University of Louisville, and an associate degree and substance abuse certificate from Vincennes University. In addition to writing numerous articles on relationships, he is the author of two previous books, Better than a Stick in the Eye and God, Church, Life, and Other Essays. Before his retirement, he was a marriage and family counselor in Evansville, Indiana. Graham currently spends winters in Tucson, Arizona, and summers in Conway, Michigan. He is married with three grown children and six grandchildren.

For more information, please visit www.fixyourmarriagebook.com.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Fix-Your-Marriage-Without-Counseling/dp/B0D1TYV1RL

Fix Your Marriage Without Counseling: A Practical Method Men Will Appreciate

Publisher: Wheatmark

ISBN-13: ‎979-8887471815

Paperback: 156 pages

Available from Amazon.com and Walmart.com