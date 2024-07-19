Submit Release
Le Classic Hair Studio Solidifies Its Position as a Leader in Hair Artistry

Le Classic Hair Studio Recognized for Innovative Hair Techniques and Exceptional Service

PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petaling Jaya Selangor. Le Classic Hair Studio, a renowned hair salon in Jaya Selangor, continues to make waves in the hair industry with its commitment to innovative techniques and exceptional service.

The studio offers a range of cutting-edge services, including its signature formulated treatment-based straightening method, bodily straight treatment, and unique perming method, Air Wave Perm. These techniques have earned Le Classic Hair Studio a loyal client base and numerous accolades.

Le Classic Hair Studio offers a wide range of services, including:

· Haircuts and styling
· Color correction and application
· Hair extensions and treatments
· Bridal and special occasion styling

Recently, the studio was recognized as one of the Top 3 hair salons in KL & Selangor by Tally Press in 2021 and received the Top 500 Consumer Certification. Trusty Brand Award in 2022. Le Classic Academy, the studio's educational arm, was also honored as the Most Influential Hairdressing Academy by the Global Fashion Alliance Award in 2023.

These achievements demonstrate Le Classic Hair Studio's dedication to staying at the forefront of hair artistry and its passion for delivering exceptional results.

Tiffany lee
leclassic@leclassichairstudio.com
+60 11-6256 8286

About Le Classic Hair Studio
Le Classic Hair Studio is a leading hair salon in Jaya Selangor, committed to providing innovative hair services and exceptional customer experience.

Keywords: hair artistry, hair straightening, perming, hair salon, hair services, hair academy, hair awards

