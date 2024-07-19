General Data Achieves CyberSecure Canada Certification
It's a testament to the fact that it can be done, it's achievable, it's an achievement, and that we are doing our utmost to ensure that we are free from cyber incidents going forward.”SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Data is thrilled to announce its successful certification under Canada's National Standard CAN/CIOSC 104:2021, known as CyberSecure Canada. This certification affirms the company’s commitment to systematic cybersecurity management, aimed at enhancing their defenses against cyber threats.
Accredited certification body Complade completed the audit and delivered the certificate to General Data CEO James Hoyt in Saint John this May.
This milestone not only signifies compliance with essential cybersecurity controls but also highlights General Data's leadership in adopting and managing robust cybersecurity practices within the industry. The company's proactive approach to cybersecurity management systematizes the protection of sensitive data and establishes a model for industry peers.
The certification comes at an optimal time as New Brunswick CBDC (Community Business Development Corporations) Charlotte-Kings has just announced a non-repayable grant program, ‘Cybersecure NB’. As the backbone of many economies, small businesses often lack the resources of larger enterprises, making them more susceptible to cyber-attacks. However, by prioritizing cybersecurity, these businesses can safeguard sensitive data, protect customer trust, and ensure business continuity. The CBDC Cybersecure NB grant offers the opportunity to fund a more detailed cybersecurity program, so that businesses can work with companies like General Data to better safeguard their systems and achieve a certification of compliance.
"This certificate signals to me, my staff, our customers, our suppliers and other stakeholders that we have taken reasonable measures to reduce cyber risk. It's a testament to the fact that it can be done, it's achievable, it's an achievement, and that we are doing our utmost to ensure that we are free from cyber incidents going forward."
Quote from Bronwen Clewley, Analyst at Complade:
“Complade’s role was to conduct a thorough and impartial audit to ascertain compliance with the CyberSecure Canada standard. General Data has not only met these standards but has also showcased exemplary leadership in the systematic management of cyber compliance. Complade’s accreditation by the Standards Council of Canada underscores the rigor and integrity of the audit processes we follow, confirming that organizations like General Data maintain a proper standard of cyber security assurance."
For more information on the CyberSecure Canada standard and its significance for small and medium-sized enterprises, please visit: https://dgc-cgn.org/standards/find-a-standard/standards-in-cybersecurity/cybersecurity-smes/
For additional details about General Data’s cybersecurity initiatives, please contact:
James Hoyt, CEO
General Data IT Ltd.
1-844-643-1129
jhoyt@generaldata.ca
https://www.general-data.com/
About General Data
An energetic team with knowledge and experience. At General Data we value skills and experience. All of our staff are fully-trained, qualified individuals. We have built a reputation on quality and service. Put our skills to work for you. Save on payroll costs; outsource your Cybersecurity and IT Support tasks and get a team of professionals working for you.
About Complade
Complade specializes in the external audit of information security management systems against recognized standards, including CyberSecure Canada and ISO/IEC 27001. As a certification body accredited by the Standards Council of Canada, Complade verifies compliance through rigorous audits, reinforcing the cybersecurity management capabilities of organizations like General Data.
Contact Complade:
Bronwen Clewley, Compliance Analyst
Complade
1-289-804-1616
media@complade.com
https://www.complade.com/
James Hoyt
General Data IT Professionals Ltd.
+1 844-643-1129
