Governor Cooper Names Julia White Chief of Staff

Governor Roy Cooper named Julia White as Chief of Staff to succeed outgoing Chief of Staff Kristi Jones who will depart the Governor’s Office in mid-August after serving in the role since Governor Cooper took office in 2017.

“For almost three decades, Kristi Jones has served our state with distinction and extraordinary skill,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for Kristi’s leadership and deeply appreciate Julia White stepping into the role of Chief of Staff. Julia has significant experience in state government as well as being one of my closest advisors for more than 25 years and I’m confident we will continue our progress under her leadership.”

White currently serves as Senior Advisor to the Governor, and previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Governor’s Office. She was Chief of Staff at the NC Department of Justice from 2001-2005 and Senior Advisor from 2005-2016. She also worked for the North Carolina Senate President Pro Tem’s office under Senator Marc Basnight when Gov. Cooper served as Majority Leader. White grew up in Mebane, NC and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

White will lead the team as Governor Cooper continues to focus on investments in our public schools, getting additional people access to health care through Medicaid and bringing more jobs to North Carolina.

