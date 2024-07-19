Magnificent Haradin Family Collection of American antique toys & banks to be auctioned Aug. 3 at RSL’s N.J. gallery

The celebrated circa-1870 George Brown (Forestville, Conn.) ‘Charles’ Hose Reel Carriage, auction estimate $125,000-$175,000

Mid 1880s Kyser & Rex (Philadelphia) Merry-Go-Round cast-iron mechanical bank. Provenance: Gertrude Hegarty collection. Near-mint, one of the finest known examples of its type. Auction estimate: $120,000-$150,000

Rarest and most important of all cast iron horse-drawn toys, a virtually-mint circa-1910 Hubley Royal Circus Revolving Monkey Cage, the nicer of only two known examples of its type. Auction estimate: $70,000-$90,000

Pedestal version of J&E Stevens’ Jonah and the Whale cast-iron mechanical bank. Provenance: collection of Edwin F. Mosler Jr (1919-1982, President & CEO of Mosler Safe Co). One of the finest of few known examples. Auction estimate: $175,000-$225,000